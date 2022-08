You can both live in, and live off, Pemberly, a modern but non-standard house just 100m from the heart of Cork City’s St Luke’s Cross.

Built in 2000 by a city businessman/bar owner, the build is not just one, but two properties: a two-storey three-bed 1,500 sq ft home on top of a two-bed, c 1,000 sq ft apartment.

The property is already getting a lot of calls after just a week on the market.

When let, the lower two-bed unit is capable of earning €1,800 per month or over €21,000 a year, so it’s more than capable of earning its keep and share of any mortgage a new owner might take on with it. Or, might it be bought for cash, or as a total investment?

If the latter, the upper section could add another €2,000 a month to the rental income, so not too far short of €4,000 a month (the lower part is rent-capped under current legislation). Nice work, if you can get it by.

Pemberly is guided at €685,000.

Pemberly is on the market with agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co who guides it at €685,000 and even though it’s only on the market a week or two at this stage, he says he’s getting an immediate and good cross section of calls with income potential to the fore in most people’s inquiries.

Pemberly is located just 100m from the heart of Cork City's St Luke's Cross.

Mr Guerin also says it may suit a family spanning several generations who can allow each other their own privacy — yet the protection of proximity — with hopefully no argument over who gets the bigger three-bed vs the still-very-decent-sized two-bed underneath.

Another demographic could be someone working out of the country who might have an older parent (or an adult child) who could live in one section and they’d use the other for their return visits, with a longer-term view to moving in full time, deciding whether or not to rent “their” own half in the interim.

In any case, the interest is good and representative of the evolved (or, fractured?) nature of the property market.

Internal condition is good, with a degree of elegance in the restrained decor and finishes; there’s a D2 BER, gas heating, good reception rooms, and the larger first-floor units has two of its three-bedroom up at dormer/second-floor level, one of which is en suite.

Each section has its own entrance, own metering etc, so can be run entirely independently, and as there are no internal links between the levels, privacy is relatively assured.

Pemberly is one of two “modern” detached homes built 20-25 years ago in this largely Victorian-era location.

There are also two access points, with the main unit entered at mid-level, down steps from an off-street parking bay behind roller doors, while the walled grounds are landscaped and tiered with patio, and lawn.

There’s a pedestrian entrance off the Ballyhooley Roadand car access from the higher up Alexandra Road.

The property has five bedrooms in total.

Three contemporary A-rated, flat-roofed homes on Alexandra Road sold four years ago for €500,000 to €650,000, while the Arbutus development of over a dozen A-rated terraced homes beneath the old Arbutus Hotel have also sold since, for €600,000 to €740,000 according to the Property Price Register.

Separately, and as part of the significant injection of capital into the St Luke’s Cross area, the ever-evolving Montenotte Hotel and its feature grounds is set to develop additional pods and treehouses for high-end visitors, while the latest hospitality arrival is Cork Coffee Roasters to a cafe at the cross, by long-time stalwarts like Henchy’s bar.

Verdict: Two into one does go, as Pemberly so easily shows.