It might sound like a town in the American midwest (the commercial epicentre of Little House on the Prairie was Walnut Grove), but there’s nothing remotely unsophisticated about Walnut Creek, a high-grade, limestone-clad, seven-bed, dormer bungalow with just under 4,000 sq ft of internal space.

It appeared in Property & Homelast year with a guide price of €595,000 but was taken off the market due to family circumstances. As has been the case for real estate these days, it’s back on the market now with Sheila O’Flynn and Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald, with a guide of €620,000.

There was much in its favour when it featured here previously, and nothing has changed: the man who bought it in 2017 for €320,000 did stellar work, converting the oil heating system to air-to-water (he’s a plumber), which powers underfloor heating on the lower floor and radiators overhead.

He also finished out the first floor which had been left undone after the house was built in 2004/2005.

The final product has scope for up to seven bedrooms, although some rooms are currently put to other uses, eg study/gym/home office.

The site is a total of 0.70 acres.

Furnishings and fittings were not skimped on either — there’s walnut timbers galore on the ground floor, most notably in the large sitting/dining room, which is impressively bright, with terrific, Kilnamona countryside views and feature steps between dining and lounge area.

French doors lead to a rear, southwest-facing, very large patio and very large rear garden, all told, a site of 0.79 acres.

The kitchen is high-spec too — units with white stone worktops on one side, a walk-in pantry/bar on the opposite side, and a large central island dividing the two.

On the first floor, three of seven bedrooms are en suite.

A walk-in pantry features in the kitchen.

Ms O’Flynn says Walnut Creek is “a fabulous family home”, expected to attract plenty of traders-up, including relocators from Dublin and overseas.

Location wise, the house is just off the N20, about 15 minutes from Cork City and about 10 minutes from Blarney. It’s in a good spot too for those travelling to work in Mallow, or further on, to Limerick.

Verdict: Class family home with super outdoor space too.