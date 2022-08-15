Starter Homes: Four Cork homes ideal for first-time buyers

|
Sunday’s Well, Cork city
|
€280,000
|
Size
|
80sq m (860sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
FROM the front garden of No 142 Sunday’s Well Road, you can look out above the city rooftops and see green hills in the distance. And from this garden you could probably walk into the heart of the city centre in 15 minutes.
|
Macroom, Co Cork
|
€230,000
|
Size
|
86 sq m (930 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
F
The owners of this renovated property situated midway between Macroom and Ballyvourney have added a few decorative touches to make their home a little more glamorous than the average country cottage.
|
Shannonvale, Clonakilty
|
€285,000
|
Size
|
98 sq m (1,054 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
Although it needs a complete renovation, No 19 Thomond Square on Old Blackrock Road won’t lack viewers.
"The location, just a six-minute walk from the city centre, is superb," observes Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers.
Situated in a square of 1830s-built army cottages, the three-bed property is one of just two end-of-terrace ones with attached garages.
: With a bit of effort and imagination this could be turned into a smart city pad.