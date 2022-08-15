Starter Homes: Four Cork homes ideal for first-time buyers

FROM the front garden of No 142 Sunday’s Well Road, you can look out above the city rooftops and see green hills in the distance. And from this garden you could probably walk into the heart of the city centre in 15 minutes.

Situated on an elevated site above Sunday’s Well Avenue, it’s a semi-detached house dating from the 1880s —which is accessed via a doorway opening onto a stepped pedestrian pathway leading up to the front garden. “It enjoys a lovely elevated south facing aspect and has superb views of the city,’’ says auctioneer Michael O’Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue Clarke.

Quoting a guide of €280,000, he says it’s been renovated by current owners in recent years, and is in good condition. “It has Aluclad double glazing , gas central heating and modern kitchen units.’’

The ground floor now has an open plan living/dining /kitchen area with tiled flooring, creams units and a fireplace and the owners have put in a modern shower room at the rear.

Upstairs the house has three bedrooms — including two with city views and a smaller one used as an office.

The property has good space at the front which includes a stone flagged terrace with a built-in table, as well as a decked area and there’s also a pond.

The property doesn’t have off street parking but is close enough to the city for an owner not to need a car.

VERDICT: First time buyers should appreciate the price, the central location and the city views.

Macroom, Co Cork €230,000 Size 86 sq m (930 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER F

The owners of this renovated property situated midway between Macroom and Ballyvourney have added a few decorative touches to make their home a little more glamorous than the average country cottage.

The hallway has gold wallpaper, black and white chequered tiles, a gold mirror, and a hat collection, while the sitting room has a chandelier.

Seeking offers of €230,000 for the two-bed cottage on a site of an acre, auctioneer Killian Lynch says it’s attractive, quirky and affordable and has picket fencing and pink roses in the front garden.

Located at Lackaneen, Lissacreasig around 8km from both Macroom and Ballyvourney, the the 100-year-old cottage has been extended and upgraded.

“The owners who bought it around 15 years ago put in double glazing, oil-fired heating and some insulation,” says Mr Lynch who believes the F BER rating doesn’t reflect the amount of work done.

There’s 930 sq ft sq ft of living space, including the glamorously decorated hallway which opens into a timber floored sitting room with a cast iron fireplace. A set of double doors at the rear opens into an extension with a kitchen diner which has a vaulted ceiling.

At the other side of the cottage, there are two prettily decorated bedrooms and a bathroom. The owners fitted both a jacuzzi bath and a shower cubicle in the bathroom and decorated with wall art, ornaments and pot plants.

Set against a wooded backdrop the cottage has a long gravelled entrance lawned gardens and mature trees.

VERDICT: Affordable and quirky with an extra-large garden.

Shannonvale, Clonakilty €285,000 Size 98 sq m (1,054 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

There’s quite a bit more on offer at No 6 Shannonvale near Clonakilty than you would find in a typical three-bed mid-terrace townhouse.

It is an old stone-built millworkers cottage which has been upgraded and extended.

Located in Shannonvale village, it’s listed with Hodnett Forde and has a guide of €285,000.

The cottage has a sitting room and dining room with traditional features as well as a modern kitchen and sunroom. There’s also a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Nicely upgraded and has an outside room which could be a home office.

Although it needs a complete renovation, No 19 Thomond Square on Old Blackrock Road won’t lack viewers.

"The location, just a six-minute walk from the city centre, is superb," observes Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers.

Situated in a square of 1830s-built army cottages, the three-bed property is one of just two end-of-terrace ones with attached garages.

VERDICT: With a bit of effort and imagination this could be turned into a smart city pad.