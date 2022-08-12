Horses, Scarteen Hunt, and award-winning patés: there's a lot to gee-up buyers at €575,000 Knockara Stables

Emly, Co Tipperary €575,000 Size 171 sq m (1841 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER G

HOUSE sales can provoke strong emotions in the owner and for sure, only a heart of stone could be dispassionate about the sale of Knockara Stables. After all it produced Knockara Beau, a horse that ran the race of his life to beat the champion, Big Bucks, in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2014.

Knockara Beau with regular rider Jan Faltejsek

Even watching the race now on Youtube is thrilling. Knockara Beau, ridden by Czech jockey Jan Faltejsek, leads at the start, but drops to the back of the field, only to rally at the finish. At 66-1, it was his best day and one of jump-racing's greatest upsets.

It is one of a wealth of memories rooted in Knockara Stables that Maria Mulcahy Durrheim will carry with her when she sells up for a move to Australia. She bought the house in 1989 as it came with c31 acres and the capacity to indulge her passion for horses. Horses and hounds are in the blood – her family has generations of involvement in the Scarteen Hunt, including her late mother Jean Ryan (Of Scarteen House and Scarteen Hunt) and her late uncle Thady Ryan, who was master of the hunt from 1946 to 1986, a mantle passed on to his son Chris, owner of Scarteen Hunt kennels, and regarded as the most respected huntsman in Ireland.

Maria's mother, Jean Ryan, of Scarteen House and Hunt, and her father Captain Claude Thompson. outside Scarteen Hunt kennels on their wedding day in 1948

“The interest in horses and hounds came from my father and mother and I wanted to breed for National Hunt Racing. And so I bought Knockara and turned outbuildings into stables and over time, we put in an arena (enclosed sand lunging ring for schooling horses) and a veterinary area and we bred a couple of winners,” Maria says.

The stables

Foremost among them was Knockara Beau, whom they sold as a foal to the Northumberland-based Charlton family for €9,000 in 2001 and who went on to win 11 races, and earn more than €240,000. And while Maria and her late Austrian husband George Durrheim missed out on those earnings, they did have the distinction of winning the Connolly’s Red Mills/The Irish Field Breeder of the Month Award in January 2014 in recognition of Knockara Beau's achievements. They also had the mare that gave birth to Knockara Beau, Clairabell, whose stock went up after the Cleeve Hurdle win, although the following year she haemorraged while giving birth, and tragically died.

Aside from the stirring horsey tales of Knockara, it is also the setting for a second business and a second highly successful brand started by Maria, edible rather than equine. Following a family tragedy 20 years ago, she felt herself adrift and “needed to do more”. A paté business was born, Knockara Paté, a product which she sold privately initially to hotels and delis in the area, but which grew exponentially after she was invited to Cahir Farmers’ Market, where she sold out on the very first day.

Maria with her paté stall at Cahir Farmers' Market

Maria subsequently became a fixture at Cahir, Ennis and Kilkenny Farmers' Markets.

“It’s been a lot of work trying to do both (horse breeding and making paté) but it’s been good. There have been mornings when I’ve been going out the door to a market and a mare goes into foal,” she says.

To accommodate the busy paté trade, she added a purpose-built commercial kitchen on the western side of the house in 2007. While it adjoins the house, it is not connected internally and has a separate entrance.

Commercial kitchen

Maria also added a single-storey annexe to the eastern side of the house, adjoining her own kitchen, which she built on to accommodate her late father, Captain Claude Thompson, when he needed looking after.

Annexe with French doors to patio

Maria's father built the staircase

As well as having a passion for horses – he looked after 1,000 horses during World War 2 and only lost one, called Malchick, whose memory was honoured when his kids named their first pony after him - he was a talented artist.

Judging by the stunning hardwood floating staircase he crafted for Maria’s home, he was also a talented carpenter.

Maria and her late husband put heart and soul into their home and business. Over the years they had people helping out on a part-time basis, including students who would come to work in the stables and learn about horse care and horse-breeding.

“Some of them have done really well and several have come back again and again. They lived with us as a family and worked with me and learned all of the time,” Maria says.

In between horse breeding and producing award-winning artisan patés (the most popular is Knockara Chicken Paté with fresh thyme and brandy), Maria also made time to make various changes to the house, including removing the plaster to expose original stone (her best guess is that the house dates to the 1930s) and opening up a beautiful old fireplace, exposing an original arch in the process and making it easy for an Aga to be fitted, which she bought for €200 from a "retiring Aga man" in Fermoy.

She also removed a porch at the front of the house to leave in more light – the plan had been to install a conservatory, but she didn’t get around to it. They added a rear entrance porch from the yard, and they installed Oregon pine beams in the living room, salvaged from nearby Kilshane House, as well as salvaged doors and parquet flooring.

Maria says it will be up to a new owner to press ahead with a conservatory, should they wish to do so, but there are plenty of areas from which to enjoy the sun at any rate, not least from the patio outside the French doors of the main bedroom, in the annexe where her father lived – which could also be a breakfast room or dining room for new occupants, while the other annex housing the commercial kitchen could be a self-contained apartment for guests, or a home office, or whatever is needed. Ideally though, Maria’s hope is that the buyer will continue to build on the success of the Knockara brands that she has worked so hard to make a success of.

“My husband passed away three years ago so it was decision time for me and I am moving to Australia to be near my only son and my grandchildren.

“I’m hoping that someone will take on the business but I’ll just have to see who buys. There’s a great opportunity to grow it now and the hope is that I will hand it over to someone who will enjoy it. It’s absolutely sitting there ready to go, with the Knockara name for both stables and paté,” Maria says.

Not only is it a beautiful 171 sq m home with pasture suitable for bloodstock and livestock, the house itself is surrounded by mature gardens, with patios, lawns and formal planting.

The lands, in the heart of the Golden Vale, recognised for its excellent pasture, are fully fenced with electrified boundaries and there is also a three column haybarn, a cattle crush, foal paddocks near the yard, two water supplies (mains and private well, and all the paddocks and fields have running water) and two substantial outdoor shelters in two of the fields.

Lunging ring to right in background

Maria says interest is keen, particularly from overseas and viewings are busy.

Emily Bleahan and Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes are selling Knockara Stables and Ms De Vere Hunt says they are currently seeing quite a few UK buyers.

"After Covid, it was Irish buyers, because they were the only ones getting around, but now international buyers are strong and we are seeing quite a few from the UK looking in Ireland," she says.

There's some local interest in Knockara too, and Ms De Vere Hunt describes the property as "a lovely package" which may attract those with interest in show jumping or eventing, given the stables and the pasture.

The land

In relation to the house itself, she says the commercial kitchen could be used as an additional income source, with options to convert to something like AirBnB as the surrounding landscape is a walker's paradise and includes the Glen of Aherlow, the Galtee Mountains and Ballyhouras. Accommodation at Knockara Stables in Knockara, Clashdrumsmith, includes kitchen, living room, main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and French doors to the patio, and commercial kitchen downstairs, and three bedrooms and main bathroom upstairs..

Ms De Vere Hunt is guiding Knockara Stables at €575,000. Location-wise, its just over 3km from the award-winning garden village of Emly in Co Tipperary, while Tipperary town is reachable by car in 12 minutes.

The stables are situated at the heart of Scarteen hunting country and the kennels are just a few minutes drive away. Shannon Airport is under an hour away.

VERDICT: A lot of hard work went into building the Knockara brand and it deserves owners who will appreciate its legacy. The opportunity is there to build on its success. The house itself is charming and gracious, and exactly how you might imagine the home of a family rooted in equestrian sports to be.