Compact Rochestown Road home on large site will attract both downsizers and up-sizers 

HOME-hunters in Rochestown who find themselves rattling around in an over-sized house may be interested in this crisp two-bed, which will kill two birds with one stone: draw a halt to the rattling, while allowing them to remain in the area.

They may have to battle it out though with family buyers who recognise the potential for expansion (there’s a fine garden) and who are looking to trade up and out of a crowded housing estate.

Hallway

At Loughmahon View, all of the homes, about a dozen, are detached, individual builds, and the one for sale here, in The Close, is nicely positioned on its site, with good access on either side and generous gardens front and rear.

The current owners of this fresh-faced home with a pretty blue door bought it from auctioneer Andy Moore back in 2004.

“My husband’s parents were living close by and he was looking to buy pretty quickly,” the woman of the house says.

The house was turnkey and the couple loved the location - “so centrally located in Rochestown, yet in a quiet cul-de sac”, tucked in off the main Rochestown Road.

Originally a 1930s cottage, previous owners had done all the renovation work and it was perfect for a young couple. That couple always had a long term plan to either extend or move, as their family grew.

“Now that the kids are a bit older, we need more space, and we’ve a big dog too. So it was decision time – move or extend (it’s already 1,163 sq ft) – and we’ve decided to move,” the owner says.

The move will take them deeper into the Rochestown Road as they are keen to remain in the area they both grew up in.

“I’m a bit nostalgic about leaving the house, we have a lot of happy memories, but what makes it easier is that we are staying in the area,” the owner says.

While the house was fully modernised when they bought it, they did carry out some work about a decade ago, including external insulation (the energy rating is a D1) and installation of a new kitchen.

Kitchen opens to dining area

They also did some redecorating.

Dining

Living room

Study area at rear of living room

Dining area off kitchen

The upshot is a bright, light-filled home where the downstairs accommodation includes a large living room that runs the depth of the property, with a charming study area to the rear, and an open-plan kitchen/dining area, connected in an L-shape, with a bay window at the dining end overlooking the large, mature front garden.

Upstairs are two large double bedrooms, both dual aspect, and the main bathroom. For sweeping views of Lough Mahon (from which the cul-de-sac takes its name), the best vantage points are the bedrooms.

Bedroom

Lough Mahon itself is a Special Protection Area within Cork Harbour and is an important wildlife habitat, particularly for a number of bird species.

Lough Mahon

A greenway, the perfect opportunity to walk or cycle on an off-road, shared-use path, runs right along the harbour to Blackrock Castle (stop off for refreshments), and on to the Marina and the city, while to the east, it runs along the water to Passage West (more stop off opportunities at Cinnamon Cottage).

Karl O’Reilly of Savills is the selling agent and he says it’s “a cracking house, on a cracking site, elevated over Lough Mahon”.

For sure it’s a fine site, about one third of an acre, and there’s a terrific amount of lawn. Out back, which is south-facing, there’s a perfectly positioned patio off the kitchen, at a slightly lower level to the back lawn.

Rear patio

It's a lovely, secluded dining spot, as the rear garden is surrounded on all sides by tall trees and greenery. The entire site is well defined and private, with more mature shrubs and trees out front. It’s relatively low maintenance too as it’s mainly laid to lawn.

Front lawn

It’s this low maintenance, manageable aspect that Mr O’Reilly believes will appeal to those trading down, as well as the location. And while a lot of down-sizers are anxious about losing a garden, they need have no concerns here.

The owner points out that the Cork/Blackrock/Passage West greenway is a short walk from their home, while Douglas village is within walking distance too - they've often walked in for dinner.

As for concerns about peak-time traffic on the Rochestown Road – the owner says they can “skip all the traffic and get straight onto the South Link Road” when heading out to work in the morning, in the city and at UCC. There’s good public transport too, she says, and they are on the bus route for schools in the city. Cork Airport isn't much more than a 10 minute drive.

Mr O’Reilly, who brings the house to market with an AMV of €520,000, says it’s in a “truly special residential setting”.

The drive is accessed via electric ages and there’s a detached, block-built garage.

VERDICT: This one comes with cross-buyer appeal. A compact, turnkey home, with lovely gardens, it will appeal to downsizers who enjoy pottering around outside, but the one third of an acre will draw family buyers too because of the potential to expand. Location is excellent.