Golden days are back with a bang (and a flurry of BMW visits) at Menloe Gardens, a rarefied niche estate of a few dozen homes, just off Cork city’s Blackrock Road.

Meloe Gardens' crowning glory is its central green, with spreading chestnut trees.

The cul-de sac park is among the south city suburbs most prized properties if and when they come to market, with a golden aura, russet chestnut trees in the green, and expensive upgrades follow as surely as night does after day when resales occur.

Now, putting the 'Olden' into the golden mystique that Menloe enjoys, as Garnavilla comes for sale, is auctioneer Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, and it’s his fifth property listing here to date within the past five years.

Rear view of Garnavilla, Menloe Gardens.

He guides the well-kept, but dated, four-bed semi-detached with a west facing back garden at €675,000, and at that, it’s one of his lower entry points in Menloe.

He got €1.24 million for the larger, detached Kingsley on a big corner site here back in 2019, and last year he notched up €860,000 for Moselle, a 1930-built 2,1000 sq ft home, also west-facing to the back.

Also among his sales here in the enclave was Sonoma, making €740,000 in 2019 (it also carried the name Scarteen,) and in 2018 Cohalan Downing got €637,000 for Elmford, another ‘original’ dating to the 1930s, with up to five bedrooms in the 1,500 sq ft home on a large, c 0.3 acre garden.

In all, the Price Register records 12 Menloe Garden resales since 2010, including that of the detached Bruadhnabarra, making €730,000 on a corner site in 2011and later demolished and replaced.

It’s within a few minutes’ walk of Blackrock village, pier and Marina, and well-served by schools and sports facilities too: the park, with the bulk of its two-dozen+ homes around a green (nearly a 50:50 split between semi-ds and detacheds) is now home to a number of very significantly upgraded and extended family homes, many of them nicely concealing their new bulk in deep, rear extensions.

So, next up and perhaps ready to follow suit in the near to medium term is Garnavilla, described as “wonderful, but in need of upgrading and modernisation’ by selling agent Brian Olden.

Interconnected reception rooms at Garnavilla.

Its ‘other half’ of the semi-d pairing might show a way forward, albeit in mirror-image layout, as it has been added to at the side and around to the back, and Garnavilla has a nice bit of width to the side with a long detached garage allowing lots of scope for building out towards.

Internally, the F-BER-assessed house has interconnected reception rooms with fireplaces (one’s gas), kitchen/dining room, sun room, utility, pantry and a guest WC, with four overhead bedrooms, two of them doubles and one’s en suite, and family bathroom.

Garnavilla's location is close to the Blackrock 'greenway' walking route along the old rail line, and is on the right on entry, just as Menloe Gardens opens to its best asset, the rectangular green with century-old chestnut trees as, literally a crowning and conker-ing glory.

Back garden at Garnavilla.

VERDICT: Residents will, by now, be familiar with a certain estate agent's black BMW doing laps of Menloe Gardens's internal circuit, even if swish roller blinds or plantation shutters are now more on-trend that the twitching net curtains of old.