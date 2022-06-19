Space aplenty in two-acre Tivoli €885k home buy





FAMILIES moving back to Cork are making up the first of the early viewers of Emalian, a large, detached home with space, light and views among its most notable attractions.

Emalian's main entrance: the apartment is at the far end

It’s not just internal space that’s on offer in the five-bed home, with self-contained two-bed apartment in its embrace – the property also stands on two acres, and that amount of ground within the city is a rarity indeed, says selling agent Michael O’Donovan of Savills.

The setting is up on Tivoli, looking directly south over the Lee and the leafy Marina, and most of the site is to the front, sloping away so as to open the views all the more, while the lower section also has the outline of a former tennis court which could be reinstated if next owners so wish.

Off to a tee at Tivoli

Mr O’Donovan guides Emalian at €885,000, and is selling for the all-brick-finished house’s original occupants who have been here decades, and he says it has been very well maintained.

It was put up for sale eight years ago, and carried an AMV of €675,000 when offered on a half an acre our records show in 2014 but the owners stayed, and now are trading down.

For traders up, and relocators, there's lots on offer here, with a fuller two acres, and no shortage of rooms, many of them facing directly south for light and those water and south suburbs vistas.

With distinctive brick detailing and some repeated contrasting colour pattern and a part-curved wall by the rear entrance, the main house has over 2,200 sq ft, with five bedrooms (one ensuite) over two levels.

The two-bed apartment, which is part of the overall build but has its own access (and parking) adds a further 1,010 sq ft over two floors down at the eastern end, one bedroom on each level, in a sort of “criss-cross” layout to the main dwelling.

Indicative of the independence of the two-bed apartment is the fact there are two BERs coming with the property, each a D1, and Emalian’s next owners have the option to continue to keep them separate, rent for income or for extended family, integrate them a bit more (the apartment was added shortly after the house was built) and/or repurpose them: scope for several home offices and working from home isn’t an issue in this instance.

The setting is within the lower tier of the Tivoli Estate where there are several dozen one-offs built over decades: they are the multi-faceted designs, shapes, and sizes that walkers across the river on the Marina look up at, and pass judgment on.

The Price Register shows 17 sales in Tivoli in excess of €500,000 and 10 were for over €700,000, while the strongest price for years was the sale of Leemount, a modern mansion on Lovers Walk, sold by Savills and appearing on the Price Register in 2020 at €1.25m.

The largest room is the 26 ft by 15 ft double-aspect living/dining room, with garden views, marble fireplace and Junckers floor, with Junckers also featuring in the hall and in the other living/dining area with stove by a brick fireplace, off the kitchen which has cherrywood units.

VERDICT: Emalian’s a well-kept example of its era, on an indeed rare two acres: anyone for tennis?