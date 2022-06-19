Space aplenty in two-acre Tivoli €885k home buy

|
Tivoli, Cork
|
€885,000
|
Size
|
212 sq m (2,280 sq ft) + 94 sqm (1,010 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5 + 2
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
D1
It’s not just internal space that’s on offer in the five-bed home, with self-contained two-bed apartment in its embrace – the property also stands on two acres, and that amount of ground within the city is a rarity indeed, says selling agent Michael O’Donovan of Savills.
The setting is up on Tivoli, looking directly south over the Lee and the leafy Marina, and most of the site is to the front, sloping away so as to open the views all the more, while the lower section also has the outline of a former tennis court which could be reinstated if next owners so wish.
For traders up, and relocators, there's lots on offer here, with a fuller two acres, and no shortage of rooms, many of them facing directly south for light and those water and south suburbs vistas.
With distinctive brick detailing and some repeated contrasting colour pattern and a part-curved wall by the rear entrance, the main house has over 2,200 sq ft, with five bedrooms (one ensuite) over two levels.
Indicative of the independence of the two-bed apartment is the fact there are two BERs coming with the property, each a D1, and Emalian’s next owners have the option to continue to keep them separate, rent for income or for extended family, integrate them a bit more (the apartment was added shortly after the house was built) and/or repurpose them: scope for several home offices and working from home isn’t an issue in this instance.