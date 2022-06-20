Belfield Abbey homes sell like hot cakes - expect €545,000 No 65 to follow suit

THE demand for homes at Belfield Abbey on Boreenmanna Road never seems to dampen - the most recent offering prior to this one went sale agreed in just three weeks.

Late last year, No 52, a former 3-bed showhouse which featured in Property, went to market at €525,000, and quickly sold for circa €50,000 more - €577,000 - according to the Property Price Register.

Now Jackie Coholan of Cohalan Downing brings No 65 to market with a guide of €545,000, and she says it's in "perfect condition", with a slew of high quality fixtures and fittings "and with a private and generous size garden that gets sunshine all day long".

Accommodation is spread over three floors, with an open aspect on the ground floor, taking in kitchen and dining, with French doors to a patio.

There's a separate sitting room and guest WC too.

On the middle floor are two double, ensuite bedrooms, and two more bedrooms on the top floor and the main bathroom.

The draw for wanna-be homeowners at Belfield includes the turnkey condition of the O'Flynn Construcction homes, parking, proximity to the city (few minutes drive) and to the amenities of Blackrock village and Ballinlough. Ballinlough Tennis Club and a Fairy Park are literally across the road.

VERDICT: Uncomplicated city living in a solid neighbourhood.