Farranlea Road home for €390,000 is expected to attract huge interest

A home for €390,000 in one of the most expensive parts of the city for house buyers, is, predictably, generating huge interest.
Throw a 125ft long rear garden in and wait for the stampede. Families are understandably very keen and selling agent Barry Nagle of Global Properties says he’s seeing families – with young children, in particular – for whom a decent back garden in the city is top of their checklist.
A garden that size makes extending outwards to the rear more feasible too, if new owners decided they wanted a bigger/open-plan living area/patio.
“If you extended 30ft into that garden, you’d hardly notice it,” Mr Nagle notes.
He’s had enquiries from medics too who love the convenience of Model Farm Road. No 11 Farranlea Grove, Farranlea Road, a 103 sq m three-bed semi, is at the city end, close to the back entrance of Cork University Hospital, and not far from the Bon Secours on College Road.
While the price is good, the 55-year-old home – which has only ever had one owner occupier – will need to be insulated and modernised. Its current energy rating is a lowly G “and that says it all”, Mr Nagle says.
VERDICT: Expect fierce bidding, given its price, garden, and Model Farm Road location.