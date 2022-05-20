Voyage to heart of West Cork for €400,000

|
Courtmacsherry, West Cork
|
€400,000+
|
Size
|
155 sq m (1,668 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
NO better place than The Moorings to get your bearings, it would seem.
Severin (who passed away in 2020 aged 80 years) also made long journeys by other means, such as by horseback, following in the hoof steps of the Crusaders across Europe to Jerusalem, and of Genghis Khan in Mongolia – so, the 40-minute commute to and from Cork city and airport from Courtmacsherry would have been a mere drop in the ocean for him.