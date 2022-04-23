Take the temperature and enjoy Cork harbour views at €485k 20 Diamond Hill in Monkstown

|
Monkstown, Cork Harbour
€485,000
Size
156 sq m (1,675 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
C3
Adding to its hipster heaven appeal, are Cork harbour views over Monkstown and a south-west aspect: it’s going to tick a lot of boxes for a family on the move.
Case in point is the very rapid sale agreed on a larger, more modern detached home in the Highlands, above Passage West. There, No 11/Hazeldene came to this month’s market guided at €550,000 by agent Henry O’Leary and it appeared in these pages last Saturday, where it was noted that bidding had risen to €660,000.
What will be the bidding progress on No 20 Diamond Hill? Hmm.
Estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald guides the quite characterful No 20 at €485,000. At that, it’s a bit over what the last few resales here made, but the market has moved on quite a bit since over the past five years, as home hunters know to their cost.
20 Diamond Hill’s got kerb-appeal for those who like their houses looking a bit different to standard two-storey blocks, largely down to its sloping site which dictated a split-level interior.