Take the temperature and enjoy Cork harbour views at €485k 20 Diamond Hill in Monkstown

COMING up on its 45th birthday is No 20, Diamond Hill, a detached four-bed family home with a design ethos redolent of the 1960s and ‘70s: with its open-plan/split level interior, it’s slap bang back in fashion.

View of Cork harbour from 20 Diamond Hill, Monkstown

Adding to its hipster heaven appeal, are Cork harbour views over Monkstown and a south-west aspect: it’s going to tick a lot of boxes for a family on the move.

Right now, though, Cork harbour views appear as ‘hot’ price-wise as those prevailing in the past two pandemic years for properties overlooking the Irish coastline and beaches, as home hunters prized houses with vistas, and work-from-home options.

Drone view of No 20 and neighbours

Case in point is the very rapid sale agreed on a larger, more modern detached home in the Highlands, above Passage West. There, No 11/Hazeldene came to this month’s market guided at €550,000 by agent Henry O’Leary and it appeared in these pages last Saturday, where it was noted that bidding had risen to €660,000.

Hazeldene was bid to €700,000 this month

That 2,300 sq ft split level Highlands home is now ‘sale agreed’ for €700,000, far in excess of expectations.

Split-level interior at No 20

What will be the bidding progress on No 20 Diamond Hill? Hmm.

It’s a detached four-bed of 1,675 sq ft, with attached 310 sq ft garage underneath the main living room and its balcony, with views, deck, patio and gardens, are in very good condition

It is nicely decorated and subtly updated, and has a pretty decent C3 BER, with replacement large double glazing and some large sliding doors (eg to the rear patio), with a white stove in the lower lounge.

Estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald guides the quite characterful No 20 at €485,000. At that, it’s a bit over what the last few resales here made, but the market has moved on quite a bit since over the past five years, as home hunters know to their cost.

Nearby, No 11 Diamond Hill featured here back in 2017, and sold smoothly.

It was also in excellent condition and had been family-owned for decades and, as was reported here, was built in the 1960s, designed by Pettits and, according to figures supplied, had c 100 sq ft more than No 20.

No 11 sold for exactly its AMV, €430,000, while No 2 Diamond Hill sold for an even €400,000 in 2018.

Diamond Hill itself is noted for its mix of several dozen generous ‘estate style’ homes such as No 20, but it’s also home to a number of one-offs along its elevated length, and pretty much all are happily positioned for light and views, in equal measure, and for aspect.

One of the largest recent sales up here was that of Diamond Lodge, a c 2,400 sq ft upmarket home of 1960s vintage, on a very generous two acres.

Diamond Lodge

The ‘Lodge’ went to market in 2020, but only appeared on the Price Register in January of this year, at €850,000 (it may have even tipped over that sum, as the Register only gauges the value on one acre, and this had two.)

Split city

20 Diamond Hill’s got kerb-appeal for those who like their houses looking a bit different to standard two-storey blocks, largely down to its sloping site which dictated a split-level interior.

It has steps up to the front door in two short flights, with more internal (open tread) steps in the hall to a raised rear where there’s a kitchen and dining room. A similar short run of open tread steps links the dining room down back to the front reception, while on its other side a large sliding door opens to a patio which gets day and evening sun.

VERDICT: No 20’s a nicely faceted diamond, with harbour views, with good amenities to hand in gem-set Monkstown.