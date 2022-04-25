Corner site-set Loreto Park Cork Douglas €525k home has scope all around

HOUSE sales in Cork’s Loreto Park, off the South Douglas Road, are rare enough – about a half a dozen transactions, in the past decade or thereabouts, according to the Price Register.

And, of them, only two have gone above €400,000, with the most recent being a home called Mentone, which made €450,000, back in 2019.

Interior of Edan 15 Loreto Park

Likely, so, to raise the price barrier a good bit is this home, called Edan, or No 15 Loreto Park: that’s due to the fact it’s detached, and not a semi-d like most of the estate (it's between Ashdale and the Cross Douglas Road), and it’s also on a corner site, a pretty big one of c 0.2 of an acre, and so has massive scope for extension, pretty much in any direction a new owner might want.

While the site is big enough and of a shape to build onto it and create a second house/pair of semis (subject to planning) the most likely future is extension and upgrades, says its selling agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing.

He quotes an AMV of €525,000 for the four-bed of c 1,275 sq ft, and it’s in quite basic/original condition, likely to date to the 1950s or thereabouts, with an E2 BER, two reception rooms at ground level, each with tiled fireplaces (the kitchen also has a fire ope), plus there’s a guest WC.

Another tiled fireplace (spot another detached on the far corner?)

Above are four bedrooms, two of them good doubles; one other is quite small and odd-shaped, and there’s a separate WC and bathroom upstairs serving them.

The wall boundaried grounds include a detached garage in the far corner (new build houses over the way, on the old Woodvale pitch and putt course can now be glimpsed, aimed at downsizers/the elderly, in a partnership with developers Lyonshall and Cork City Council), and a new owner here may seek to build the house extension out towards the garage or even integrate it, subject to planning approval.

VERDICT: With a site like this, just off the Cross Douglas Road and pretty untrafficked, so many options are open – once you have an additional budget, that is.