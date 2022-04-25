Corner site-set Loreto Park Cork Douglas €525k home has scope all around

Good-size suburban estate site leaves options aplenty
Corner site-set Loreto Park Cork Douglas €525k home has scope all around

Big site: Edan,  along  Loreto Park, off the South Douglas Road is guided at €525,000 by agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 07:00
Tommy Barker reports

Loreto Park, Douglas, Cork

€525,000

Size

119 sq m (1,275 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

HOUSE sales in Cork’s Loreto Park, off the South Douglas Road, are rare enough – about  a half a dozen transactions, in the past decade or thereabouts, according to the Price Register.

And, of them, only two have gone above €400,000, with the most recent being a home called Mentone, which made €450,000, back in 2019.

Interior of Edan 15 Loreto Park
Interior of Edan 15 Loreto Park

Likely, so, to raise the price barrier a good bit is this home, called Edan, or No 15 Loreto Park: that’s due to the fact it’s detached, and not a semi-d like most of the estate (it's between Ashdale and the Cross Douglas Road), and it’s also on a corner site, a pretty big one of c 0.2 of an acre, and so has massive scope for extension, pretty much in any direction a new owner might want.

While the site is big enough and of a shape to build onto it and create a second house/pair of semis (subject to planning) the most likely future is extension and upgrades, says its selling agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing.

He quotes an AMV of €525,000 for the four-bed of c 1,275 sq ft, and it’s in quite basic/original condition, likely to date to the 1950s or thereabouts, with an E2 BER, two reception rooms at ground level, each with tiled fireplaces (the kitchen also has a fire ope), plus there’s a guest WC.

Another tiled fireplace (spot another detached on the far corner?) 
Another tiled fireplace (spot another detached on the far corner?) 

Above are four bedrooms, two of them good doubles; one other is quite small and odd-shaped, and there’s a separate WC and bathroom upstairs serving them.

The wall boundaried grounds include a detached garage in the far corner (new build houses over the way, on the old Woodvale pitch and putt course can now be glimpsed, aimed at downsizers/the elderly, in a partnership with developers Lyonshall and Cork City Council), and a new owner here may seek to build the house extension out towards the garage or even integrate it, subject to planning approval.

VERDICT: With a site like this, just off the Cross Douglas Road and pretty untrafficked, so many options are open – once you have an additional budget, that is.

More in this section

City to County: Beach life in Glandore or Park Life in Dublin City to County: Beach life in Glandore or Park Life in Dublin
Starter Homes: Pretty Waterford coastal stone cottage with a modern interior for €295,000 Starter Homes: Pretty Waterford coastal stone cottage with a modern interior for €295,000
Large home, very large site - all to play for at €1.15m Model Farm Road home Large home, very large site - all to play for at €1.15m Model Farm Road home
<p>Sloping site and steps up to 20 Diamond Hill Monkstown. Sherry FitzGerald's Ann O'Mahony guides at €485,000</p>

Take the temperature and enjoy Cork harbour views at €485k 20 Diamond Hill in Monkstown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices