Medic job move to Galway won't see couple's 2021 Cork 'home for life' €1.1m buy go west

|
College Road/Magazine Road, Cork City
|
€1.2 million
|
Size
|
284 sq m (3,050 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
“It was to be our ‘forever home’,” says one of the couple who bought, now with three children as their third arrived after they started nest building in earnest at little-known Robin Hill Avenue.
A job offer just too good to miss came up, unexpectedly, in the woman’s native Galway, in her medical consultancy specialist sphere. Her partner, an IT software specialist, has easily transferrable skills, being able to work remotely anywhere and so, the young family are upping sticks, off to the west of Ireland, and to another city-living prospect with longer-term potential as it’s where she has her own family as back-up for child-rearing days ahead.
So, now, here’s the chance to buy, once more, if you weren’t “tipped off” about No 8 being, eh, quietly available a year or so back along.
If you have to get a mortgage towards it, take some heart, though, you’ll get a better “green” rate now from most banks as this near-30-year-old detached home today has a B2 BER, and thus it qualifies for a slightly better, discounted lending rate.
In their short but busy tenure here, considerably less than a year, the couple significantly improved insulation, doing cavity and attic insulation upgrades; they added PV solar panels for energy generating with battery power storage, and they also put in a Zappi car charger with solar connectivity…all you might need is a Sunbeam car to go with it all.
The row isn’t widely known, tucked away off the small roundabout here by Bendemeer and Linaro Avenue: this is where the headline-making A1-rated Linaro House sold over a year ago, for €1.35m, while over the road, 200m distant, the A2-rated modern build c 3,300 sq ft 1 Millfield, College Road House sold in 2020 for €1.5m.
The location puts UCC, the CUH and Bon Secours all within a short walk. In fact, UCC also has a park and ride here for its campus, but “park and walk” might be more accurate a description as it’s so close.
Bone dry, this indoor/outdoor wing is perfect for bikes, sports gear, pets, storing garden furniture, the works. And, as it links to the side/utility room, no better place for drying clothes, en plein air; energy efficient and healthy.
At ground is the spacious entrance hall, also with lower wainscot panel, a contrasting shade to the upper wall section. There’s a living room with fireplace, a family room with fireplace with stove, and contemporary kitchen/living/dining with part vaulted ceiling, island, integrated stove, and skylights.
Even though it’s only nearly 30 years old, No 8 has already moved to catch up with the 21st century times.