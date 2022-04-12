City or County: Deciding between Carragh Lake or Limerick City

SET to change hands for the first time in 116 years, Bon Accord at 3 Moyola Terrace on Ennis Road is the type of Limerick city property that is exceedingly rare to the market.

“The family of the current owner have lived there since 1906,” reveals Brenda Mulcahy of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick who is seeking offers of €625,000 for the late Victorian/early Edwardian four-storey, mid-terrace redbrick house.

A well-cared-for family home, it has a multitude of original features — which on the exterior include elaborate window features and an ornate shared entrance porch while the interior has high ceilings with cornicing and interconnecting reception rooms which still have their original ornate marble fireplaces.

“This is a gracious period home in one of Limerick’s most exclusive residential areas,’’ observes Ms Mulcahy.

Offering more than 2,500 sq ft of living space including five bedrooms, it has a basement level with a kitchen, a utility room, and a family room and an entrance level with two elegant reception rooms.

Ms Mulcahy says that Bon Accord is attracting strong interest from trading up buyers including locals as well as incoming ones. Given its size, it offers ample scope for a new owner to transform into a comfortable 21st-century family home.

Just one of the six houses on Moyola Terrace has changed hands in the last ten years — No 2 sold for €550,000 in 2017 and again in 2020 for €720,000.

VERDICT: An elegant period home with an especially sought-after address.

Caragh Lake, Co Kerry €450,000 Size 141 sq m (1,520 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

THE current owners of The Pebbles, Glannagilliagh, near Caragh Lake in County Kerry, have already worked out the best way to work from home in this scenic and tranquil spot.

“They put in a portable building as a home office at a distance from the house so it’s possible to walk to work through the gardens ,” says auctioneer David O’Driscoll, adding that there’s also a sunroom-style garden room which might also be used as another workspace.

Built in the early 2000s, The Pebbles is an attractively shuttered three-bed bungalow which was renovated by current owners five years ago.

“They upgraded the kitchen and made it open plan and also did a lot of work in the gardens,” says Mr O’Driscoll quoting a guide of €450,000.

Offering 1,520 sq ft of living space, the property has a generous sized kitchen/dining living space and a sitting room, a bathroom, and three bedrooms including two en suites.

There are approximately three quarters of an acre of gardens with boundaries of laurel, whitethorn, and birch trees and a range of stone features as well as rockeries, pebbled walkways, seating areas, a bridge, and an archway.

“ The property is just a stone’s throw from Caragh Lake but it doesn’t have views of it,” says Mr Driscoll explaining that it is within a one kilometre walk from the lakeshore.

Located within seven kilometres from both Killorglin and Glenbeigh, The Pebbles is close to a range amenities which include boating, fishing, and golfing.

VERDICT: A pleasant place to live, holiday, or work from home

Bantry, Co Cork €595,000 Size 246 sq m (2,650 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 5 BER C1

SPACIOUS country living as well as views of green fields, gently rolling hills, and Bantry Bay in the distance are on offer at this modern, detached property at Drombrow on the Mealagh Valley Road.

Located three kilometres from Bantry, it’s a 2002-built house with 3. 3 acres of grounds and 2,650 sq ft of living space spread over three floors.

Seeking offers of €595,000, Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill says it’s an excellent family home that has been built to a high standard.

“It has concrete flooring on the first floor and a concrete staircase,” she says, noting that its spacious accommodation includes a generously sized kitchen diner, a conservatory at the side, an office on the ground floor, as well a large attic room. The four bedrooms on the first floor include two with en suites, she adds.

In addition to a having an attached garage at the side, the property also has a 1,200 sq ft detached workshop which has the potential to be converted into an additional dwelling.

Because of its scenic location and its proximity to Bantry, Ms Hanafin expects it to appeal to city buyers interested in moving to West Cork for a change in lifestyle.

“It’s private, peaceful and scenic — a river with a waterfall runs along the boundary,” she says, noting that Bantry’s schools, shops, pubs, and other amenities are within easy driving distance.

VERDICT: Offers space and scenery in West Cork.

Tramore, Co Waterford €615,000 Size 297 sq m (3,200 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER C1

NAMED after Hamlet’s Castle, Elsinore at Monvoy in Tramore, Co Waterford, may not have turrets or ghosts, but it does offer exceptionally spacious modern accommodation as well as large gardens.

Located three kilometres from Tramore beach, the five-bed detached dormer bungalow has 3,200 sq ft of living space on a 1.2-acre site. A buyer who finds this insufficient for their needs could use the planning permission granted to the owners to turn the 380 sq ft detached garage into a two-bed apartment.

Selling agent Michael Griffin says the 2005-built property would make a wonderful home for a family wishing to move to Tramore. “It’s attractive to buyers relocating from Dublin and also to trade up buyers in Waterford city,” says Mr Griffin quoting a guide of €615,000.

The ground floor has a large kitchen diner and three reception rooms — a lounge, a sitting room/home office, and a sunroom as well as three bedrooms, including two en suites. Off the kitchen, there’s also a guest WC and a utility room.

The upper floor has two large en suite bedrooms with walk in wardrobes.

Accessed by a gravelled driveway, Elsinore has extensive lawned gardens and a sheltered patio at the side.

Located within a short drive from Tramore, it’s around 13 km from Waterford city centre and nine km from The IDA Business and Technology Park in Butlerstown. Mr Griffin expects viewers to include doctors from Waterford University Hospital (12 km away).

VERDICT: Provides space, comfort and privacy within a six-minute drive from the beach.