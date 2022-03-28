Surprisingly decent garden at this deceptive first time buyer home on Old Youghal Road 

A POPULAR table quiz question is "What is the longest road in Cork city?". It's the one this house at 4 Grandview Place is on, which is Old Youghal Road. At the Dillon's Cross end, it's ever so handy to vibrant St Lukes Cross and to the city centre.

No 4 Grandview Place was an investment property and that investor carried out a nifty extension a few years back, adding a new kitchen and a new bathroom, freeing up the remaining downstairs space for a TV/dining room and a family room.

Kitchen

Living room

Another room used as a store could accommodate a third bedroom, says selling agent Judy O'Brien of ERA Downey McCarthy.

There are two bedrooms upstairs, one a good-sized double.

Bedroom

Given the location and good condition, the rental potential is obvious, but it's also ever-so-nicely priced for a first time buyer. Ms O'Brien is guiding the 79 sq m home at €195,000 and although it only went live on Thursday, enquiries are pouring in.

As it's a terraced home that fronts onto the main road, there's no way of telling if there's any land behind. The new goods is - there is. Not only does it have a garden, but that garden is south-facing and has a tiered decking area right at the end.

As Ms O'Brien says, "it needs TLC, but with a tiny bit of work, it could be stunning".

VERDICT: Great price for a first timer in a solid location.