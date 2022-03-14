Starter Homes: A spot on the Ring of Kerry for €195,000

Given how popular staycationing in Ireland has become of late, this affordably priced and prettily decorated mid-terrace house in Castlecove on the Ring of Kerry might tempt someone to buy a holiday home of their own.

Seeking offers of €195,000 for No 8 Lub na hAbhainn, Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue Clarke auctioneers says the location, within easy reach of a number of beaches and golf courses, is the main attraction.

“It oozes beach house vibes and is in walk-in order, offering 935 sq ft of living space and a B3 BER cert,” he adds.

Part of a 10-house development at Scart, it was bought off the plans by the owners in 2006.

“Boy did they get their money’s worth – all their school holidays including ones at mid-term, Easter, Christmas, and the summer have been spent here,” says Mr Clarke, noting that there are two beaches within walking distance while Derrynane beach is a 15-minute drive.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living space with oak flooring and a fireplace with a timber mantle. The kitchen has white fitted units.

There’s also a guest WC at ground level and a bathroom and three timber-floored bedrooms upstairs.

“It has fibre broadband and is just a 15-minute drive from the Sneem digital hub,” says Mr Clarke, who thinks it could perhaps attract a buyer who wants to live and work near the coast.

VERDICT: Affordable for a Ring of Kerry holiday home.

Enniskeane, Co Cork €325,000 Size 167 sq m (1,800 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

It can't have been easy to turn a defunct 18th century stone mill into a high-end apartment complex but the developers of Palaceanne Mill near Enniskeane have succeeded admirably.

The Emily Jane suite — a spacious two-bed ground floor apartment, new to the market this week with a guide of €325,000 — is stylish, elegant and bright — more so than you could possibly guess from the exterior of the old mill —a tall stone building with a multitude of small windows.

“This is a beautifully presented luxury apartment with 1,800 sq ft of living space,” reveals Don Brennan of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed, explaining that the mill building was converted in 2000 and upgraded again in 2013.

The major share of the space in the apartment is taken up by a split-level open plan area which has a high ceiling with candelabra-style light fittings, exposed stone walls and 12 windows — nine in the living space and three in the kitchen.

Features in the tastefully decorated room include painted ceiling beams and exposed timber pillars and the kitchen, which is at a slightly higher level, has Shaker-style units with marble worktops.

The apartment also has a shower room, a guest WC and two bedrooms, one an en suite. Located on ground level, it has an own door entrance and two parking spaces.

Mr Brennan says that while this has been used as a holiday home many of the properties in the mill are owner-occupied.

“We are already getting enquiries from buyers interested in commuting from the city which is a 40-minute drive away.” Located at Murragh which is four kilometres from Enniskeane/Ballineen, 13 km from Bandon and 40 km from Cork.

VERDICT: Unique, stylish and extremely spacious.

Douglas, Cork €279,000 Size 88 sq m ( 950 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

BIDDING on this two-bed apartment at 7 Templegrove, Castletreasure in Douglas very quickly went up to its €279,000 guide.

Pointing out that Temple Grove is a very desirable, modern residential development located within a 10-minute walk of Douglas village, Fionn Dwyer of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers says the ground floor property is owner-occupied and beautifully maintained.

One of 22 apartments in the 2008-built complex, it has 950 sq ft of accommodation including a kitchen/diner with balcony and small utility area in addition to a living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Perfect as a starter home or as a downsizer.

Cobh, Co Cork €295,000 Size 92 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

€269,500 THE €269,500 guide price on this three-bed mid-terrace house at 2 Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard in Cobh should make it attractive to a young couple.

Auctioneer Johanna Murphy says it is a very well maintained 2007-built house with 1,000 sq ft of living space and a good B3 energy rating.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen/diner and guest WC, while on the first floor are three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Right size and right price for a first home.