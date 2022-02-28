Deck the Marble halls and you’re off: No 10 is €235k cheaper than No 43 in the same Cork park

THE sale details for No 10 Marble Hall Park say that homes here just off the city end of the Douglas and Ballinlough roads don’t come for sale very often, but - right now at least, that’s not strictly true.

Rear view of No 10 Marble Hall Park

Semi-detached No 10 comes for sale with its €345k AMV just as another detached family dwelling here, No 43 is also for sale, but that four-bed/1,303 sq ft one is priced at €575,000 and features this very weekend too, as our House of the Week.

No 43 Marble Hall Park has a €575,000 price guide with Sherry FitzGerald

The more affordable, and just a bit smaller No 10 comes with agent Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling, who’s had a strong run of swift, back-to-back viewings, from a buyer/home-hunter cross section, from starters out to traders down.

Interior of 10 Marble Hall Park

The location, as he knows, is ace, just about one kilometre’s walk of Anglesea Street/City Hall, and near schools, and hospital campuses like St Finbarrs and the South Infirmary too plus other medica centres with growing employment bases.

BIG’s Mr Gosling very recently had had another Marble Hall detached up for sale, a very well-kept three-bed called Dalehurst with 1,550 sq ft go to market in in November at €535,000: Dalehurst is now sale agreed at closer to €600,000, such was the demand for a settled, off-the-beaten-track location so close to the city centre.

Dalehurst, Marble Hall Park, is 'sale agreed' at c €600,000, over its €535,000 launch AMV with Behan Irwin Gosling

No 10’s almost certainly going to be another offer here set to go past its launch AMV, and is an executor family estate sale, presenting in good overall condition (good enough to move into and jolly along in the coming years), with two reception rooms, double glazing, central heating and an attached garage holding a guest WC.

VERDICT: Location for life.