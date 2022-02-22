How far your home budget stretches in Dublin, Clare, Kerry and Waterford

ITS Drumcondra, Dublin 3, location is definitely the key selling point for No 42 Richmond Road but the pretty redbrick exterior and architect-designed extension also contribute very significantly to its appeal.

Built in the early 1900s, the mid-terrace, the two-bed property is new to the market with a guide of €525,000. Noting that the location is popular and that the house is stylishly decorated and well maintained, Martin Doyle of Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra believes it will attract both first-time buyers and downsizers.

Back in 2005, the owners brought in Scott & MacNeill Architects to design their extension. “Their brief was to allow the maximum amount of light flood in,’’ says Mr Doyle, explaining that the light-filled open-plan kitchen-living-dining room with large windows and a skylight is really the main feature of the house. Fitted with maple units, it has beech flooring, mostly blue/grey walls and a gas fire.

Other accommodation in the 1,000 sq ft house includes a front sitting room with a cast iron fireplace while the first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms.

Out front, there’s a small railed area and at the rear, a 20 ft long south-facing decked patio garden.

Mr Doyle says Richmond Road is regarded one of the most popular locations in Drumcondra.

“It’s convenient to all amenities in the village and within a gentle stroll of Drumcondra Train Station and the city centre.’’

VERDICT: A thoughtfully renovated property in a sought after location.

Meelick, Co Clare €370,000 Size 195 sq m ( 2,100 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER D2

THE expectation is that this redbrick bungalow at Knockalisheen in Meelick in Co Clare will tempt a Limerick city buyer with its space and gardens.

For its €370,000 guide price, the four-bedroom property offers over 2,100 sq ft of accommodation and has a self-contained studio as well as a timber summer cabin and close to half an acre of lawned gardens with a pond and a patio.

Gillian Dunne of DNG Cusack Dunne says this very substantial 1970s-built property has been significantly upgraded and modernised by current owners in recent years.

“They redecorated and also put in insulation and fitted a modern gas boiler,” she reveals.

During renovations, the owners put down semi-solid walnut flooring in most of the rooms, including the four bedrooms and also amalgamated the living and the dining room to create a large reception room which they finished with a strikingly tall concrete fireplace.

At one end of the bungalow, there’s a self-contained studio that has kitchen units and a shower and could be turned into a granny flat or a home office.

In the gardens around the property, there is a long patio, several seating areas at different levels in addition to a children’s playhouse and a play area.

Seeking offers of €370,000, Ms Dunne says the property is conveniently located for commuters from Limerick city which is around six kilometres away.

“It’s close to a good road network and the upcoming Northern distributor road,” she adds.

VERDICT: Attractively modernised and very spacious.

Glenbeigh, Co Kerry €425,000 Size 201 sq m ( 2,166 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

ALTHOUGH in need of a makeover, None go By at Dooks Mountain near Glenbeigh has views enough to attract a whole variety of buyers.

Built as a holiday home in the 1970s, the four-bed bungalow has views of Carrauntoohil and the McGillycuddy Reeks at the front as well as of Lough Yganavan and Lough Nambrackdarrig, which are scenic to look at although a little difficult to pronounce.

Guiding the property at €425,000, auctioneer Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says the views from the rear are equally impressive. “From a patio at the back of the site you can see out across to Dingle Bay and Peninsula as well as Dooks Golf Links, Rossbeigh, and Inch and Dooks beaches.” The bungalow’s 2,100 sq ft of accommodation includes two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a sunroom, as well as four bedrooms. It’s been well looked after but a new owner is going to want to modernise, update and work on improving the E2 energy rating.

Set on an elevated site of close to three-quarters of an acre it has space for expansion as well as gardening.

Given its scenic location and proximity to local beaches and amenities, Mr O’Connor-Scarteen expects interest from holiday home buyers as well as ones hoping to relocate to the coast and work remotely.

“There’s excellent broadband in the area,”, he says, noting that it’s 13 kilometres from Killorglin, 5.5 kilometres from Glenbeigh and almost three kilometres from Dooks Golf Links.

VERDICT: Offers a lot of space and a variety of views.

Villierstown, West Waterford €395,000 Size 260 sq m Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B3

Returning emigrants, retirees and holiday home hunters are among those who have already booked to view The Old Court House in the pretty West Waterford village of Villierstown.

Renovated by current owners in the last ten years, it’s a spacious modern four-bed house that has a front balcony with scenic views of the River Blackwater.

Seeking offers of €395,000, Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds says the house has been beautifully decorated and significantly upgraded by the owners who use it as a second home. “It’s been extensively insulated and now has an impressive B3 BER rating,’’ he reveals.

A substantial property with 2,800 sq ft of living space, its accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, a sunroom and an integral garage. Two of the four bedrooms are en suite and another has French doors opening onto the balcony which overlooks countryside and the river.

To the rear, the house has large well-tended private gardens with several patio areas a colourful variety of plants and shrubs and ample space to keep the boat that anyone living this close to the River Blackwater would want to own.

The Old Court House is located within a short stroll from the river and from Villierstown pier and village and is 18 km from Dungarvan.

Mr Curran says Villierstown has always been popular with retirees and holiday home buyers but is now attracting interest from relocating buyers as well.

VERDICT: A comfortable home in a tranquil and scenic spot.