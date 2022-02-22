The house needs an upgrade but no gilding needed for the Model Farm Road postcode  

IT’S more a case of “Say yes to the address” rather than the house itself at 18 Bishopstown Avenue West.

Whoever takes on Montrose better be prepared for substantial renovation to address a somewhat scrappy layout — but the prize is a fabulous location.

Montrose, 18 Bishopstown Avenue West, Model Farm Road.

Just 50m from the back gate of Cork University Hospital and close to University College Cork, there’s surely a surefire market among health care professionals and third-level academics for this off-Model-Farm-Road home.

The beauty of the site, says selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, is that the buyer has the option to level Montrose and go in for a brand new contemporary build — subject to planning permission.

Or, they can do as the neighbours are doing — substantial renovations, albeit to an entirely different house type.

Montrose, which backs onto Highfield rugby grounds, has a long and narrow-ish west-facing back garden, eaten into on one side by a separate garage and store room and a garden room.

It’s conceivable that anyone intent on a new build will raze these structures, although Mr Sweeney says the garden room is good quality and a new owner might retain/ convert it into a home office/kids’ den/studio/gym.

Inside needs TLC. There’s a living room to the front of the property and a study across the hall, and to the rear a kitchen diner with patio doors to the back garden.

Upstairs has two double bedrooms and a main bathroom; there’s a third ensuite bedroom downstairs.

Montrose is towards the end of a well-groomed cul de sac and Mr Sweeney, who brings the 132sq m home to market with an AMV of €395,000, says it has “massive potential”.

“Whether you decide to renovate or build from scratch, it can be the perfect home for one lucky family,” he says.

Mr Sweeney believes a buyer will “go that extra mile” for the location, near third level education facilities, healthcare, retail and leisure, not to mention the city centre.

VERDICT: The location is the best part of this buy. Prepare for substantial investment if you want a modern home.