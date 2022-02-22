The house needs an upgrade but no gilding needed for the Model Farm Road postcode  

|
Model Farm Road, Cork
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
132 sq m (1410 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
3 / 4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
IT’S more a case of “Say yes to the address” rather than the house itself at 18 Bishopstown Avenue West.
Whoever takes on Montrose better be prepared for substantial renovation to address a somewhat scrappy layout — but the prize is a fabulous location.
Just 50m from the back gate of Cork University Hospital and close to University College Cork, there’s surely a surefire market among health care professionals and third-level academics for this off-Model-Farm-Road home.
The beauty of the site, says selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, is that the buyer has the option to level Montrose and go in for a brand new contemporary build — subject to planning permission.
Or, they can do as the neighbours are doing — substantial renovations, albeit to an entirely different house type.
Montrose, which backs onto Highfield rugby grounds, has a long and narrow-ish west-facing back garden, eaten into on one side by a separate garage and store room and a garden room.
It’s conceivable that anyone intent on a new build will raze these structures, although Mr Sweeney says the garden room is good quality and a new owner might retain/ convert it into a home office/kids’ den/studio/gym.
Inside needs TLC. There’s a living room to the front of the property and a study across the hall, and to the rear a kitchen diner with patio doors to the back garden.
Upstairs has two double bedrooms and a main bathroom; there’s a third ensuite bedroom downstairs.
Montrose is towards the end of a well-groomed cul de sac and Mr Sweeney, who brings the 132sq m home to market with an AMV of €395,000, says it has “massive potential”.
“Whether you decide to renovate or build from scratch, it can be the perfect home for one lucky family,” he says.
Mr Sweeney believes a buyer will “go that extra mile” for the location, near third level education facilities, healthcare, retail and leisure, not to mention the city centre.
The location is the best part of this buy. Prepare for substantial investment if you want a modern home.