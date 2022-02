Homeowners living on The Avenue in Crawford Woods will be keeping an ear to the ground, and an eye to the Property Price Register, as what appears to be the first re-sale in the Church Hill development comes to market with Lawrence Sweeney of Savills.

No 6, which Savills sold to the vendors in 2018 for just under €400,000, is back up for sale with a guide price of €430,0000 as its owners prepare to relocate closer to their roots.

6 The Avenue

Of 30 four-bed semi-ds in a development of 54 homes, only one, No 51, achieved a higher sales price than No 6 in the original sales. It went for €420,000 three years ago.

Mr Sweeney envisages a quick sale of No 6 as homes on The Avenue were heavily oversubscribed when they first came to market.

“It was an extremely successful development. If we’d had triple the number of homes in 2018, we’d still have been oversubscribed,” Mr Sweeney says.

He attributes their popularity to a buyer appreciation of the quality of Murnane & O’Shea homes. The builders are behind the entire Crawford Woods development, of which The Avenue is the newest section.

No 6 is good as new and snug as a bug with its A3 energy rating.

Mr Sweeney says finishes are superb throughout and that the owners of No 6 even went an extra mile with the kitchen by investing their own funds in addition to the builder’s allowance. Gleaming and contemporary, this fine kitchen diner has a large central island/breakfast counter, with plenty of room to manoeuvre and tonnes of light. Directly off it is a sun-filled living area with double doors to a patio.

Sunroom

Patio

Living room

There’s also a separate, stylish living room with a solid oak smoked timber floor and a sleek Contura wood burning stove, which Mr Sweeney says isn’t used much because the house is so well insulated.

Bedrooms are generous, three are doubles, one is ensuite.

Kids' bedroom

Upstairs has a second (main) bathroom and downstairs has a guest WC.

Mr Sweeney says there’s a Stira to the attic, partially floored for storage, with more storage in the downstairs utility room.

A key feature he wishes to emphasise is the south-facing back garden.

“It’s a major selling point. If I was buying a house in this estate, it’s where I would be buying it. It gets the sunshine all day.

“And because of the site’s elevation, it’s not overlooked. It’s just sky and green fields in the rear view.” There’s a patio and plenty lawn for the kids to play on, or to expand out the back if you wanted to.

Mr Sweeney is expecting very strong first time buyer interest.

“I’m seeing a slightly different demographic among first time buyers in recent years. I’m seeing people in their 30s and 40s with a bit more money to spend.

“And for a house like No 6, people will be prepared to push the boat out and spend a bit more.

“It’ll get them more space, and that’s a big consideration since the pandemic,” Mr Sweeney says.

People looking to trade up from three-bed semis are also likely to feature, he says, as well as some downsizers.

He adds that The Avenue is “a salubrious address”, a little over 5km from Cork city, about 3km from Hazelwood Shopping Centre in Glanmire, and just 900m from Colaiste an Phiarsaigh secondary school.

VERDICT: An ideal home for a young family.