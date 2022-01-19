Renowned Cork property figure dies in Spain

THE untimely death has occurred, following an accident abroad, of one of the best-known figures in Cork county’s property and estate agency circles, Michael O’Donovan Sr of Mallow.

Since joining the Sherry FitzGerald countrywide franchise over 20 years ago, subsequently expanding to open Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan offices in Mallow, Fermoy, Midleton, and Carrigaline, he became know not only across his beloved county but also on a wider platform through Sherry FitzGerald’s national network of 100+ offices, including its countrywide franchise.