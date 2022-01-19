Renowned Cork property figure dies in Spain

Estate agent Michael O'Donovan Snr set up four offices under the Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide banner in his native county, overseeing thousands of sales in a 40-year+ career
Renowned Cork property figure dies in Spain

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 19:30

THE untimely death has occurred, following an accident abroad, of one of the best-known figures in Cork county’s property and estate agency circles, Michael O’Donovan Sr of Mallow.

Since joining the Sherry FitzGerald countrywide franchise over 20 years ago, subsequently expanding to open Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan offices in Mallow, Fermoy, Midleton, and Carrigaline, he became know not only across his beloved county but also on a wider platform through Sherry FitzGerald’s national network of 100+ offices, including its countrywide franchise.

Mr O’Donovan had stepped down from an active role in his own offices several years ago on retirement, with his son Michael Jr taking on the senior management role. Michael Sr passed away unexpectedly at the weekend following a tragic accident in Spain where he had been on a post-Christmas break with his wife, Marian.

The couple, of Shanballymore, Mallow, have four adult offspring: sons Michael Jr, Edward and Des, and a daughter, Jean, who runs a separate property and lettings business.

Following the accident, Mr O’Donovan’s immediate family was able to be with him when he passed away. His remains were being flown home this week, with funeral arrangements centered at the O’Donovan family home, Ballywalter House on Friday, with funeral mass and burial  Saturday at Shanballymore.

Second generation in the profession, the late Mr O’Donovan had over 40 years wide experience in the property and estate agency business, spanning general practice, advisory, investment, development,  land and property sales, including right on his doorstep, Mallow Castle.

He served on the Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide Council for a number of years and his colleagues there, and a wider circle acknowledge him to have been generous with his time, wisdom and positive humour, good fun and “always, with a twinkle in his eye.”

