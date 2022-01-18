Property Focus: New developments in Glanmire are eagerly awaited

There’s not a lot for sale in Glanmire at present but new releases in three separate developments in the area are being eagerly awaited – especially by first-time buyers.

At Ballinglanna – a 600-unit development launched in 2019 – Sherry FitzGerald say they are set to release a selection of two, three and four-bed homes within the coming months.

“During 2021 we sale agreed circa 80 properties in Ballinglanna with approximately 70% of them going to First Time Buyers availing of the Help to Buy Scheme,’’ says auctioneer Rachael O’Leary explaining that prices in the scheme last year started at €265,000/€270,000 for a two-bed townhouse and went up to €437,500 for a four-bed detached home.

“Demand was extremely high and each of our launches in 2021 sold out within a matter of days, “ says Ms O’Leary who expects a similar level of interest in the forthcoming launch.

Meanwhile, Behan Irwin & Gosling are preparing for the release of 17 three-bed semis priced at €350,000 at Glashaboy Heights next month. This is part of a 98-house development that started with the sale of 25 properties in Glashaboy Woods in 2020 and continued with another 25 sales Glashaboy View last year.

“The releases sold out immediately mainly to first time buyers,’’ says auctioneer Mark Gosling who is already receiving a lot of enquiries about Glashaboy Heights.

ERA Downey McCarthy is now inviting interested parties to register their interest in Richmond Rise in Sallybrook.

“We will be releasing 12 houses in Phase Two in the first quarter of the year which will mostly be four-bed semis,’’ reveals auctioneer Sean McCarthy explaining that Richmond Rise a 77-house development launched last year.

Three-bed semis in Glanmire, depending on their condition, are now selling for between €290,000 and €320,000. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The first phase of 16 released in October included three-bed semi-ds for €350,000 as well as four-bed ones for €424,000. “These sold out almost immediately – demand was so high that we released a further seven three-bed semis from phase two and these were gone in a week.”

While some buyers are awaiting the release of new properties others are competing to buy scarce second-hand ones.

“Supply is scarce and demand is high. We recently went sale agreed for €319,000 on a three-bed semi in Oakfield which had a guide of €295,000.

“This is fairly typical of the type of sales we are seeing,’’ reveals auctioneer Joe Organ. He says three-bed semis in Glanmire, depending on their condition, are now selling for between €290,000 and €320,000.

“We are seeing a variety of buyers including some coming from various parts of Cork city who want to move to Glanmire to get better value for their money.”

Due to the increased availability of new properties, the number of Glanmire property sales registered on the Property Price Register during 2021 grew to 218 – a significant increase on the 169 seen in 2020.

Of the 218, around 100 were new homes - with properties in Church Green and Mill View in Ballinglanna accounting for 85 of them. The highest-priced sale in Glanmire last year was of Ballinderry House in Dunkettle a six-bed property that sold for €920,000 in October.

The Groves €280,000

Copper Beech Cottage at 2 The Groves is a pretty looking traditional property on a quarter of an acre site located close to Glanmire village.

Possibly built in the 1940s, it’s a semi-detached house with a side extension. Modernised by current owners, it has a sitting room and two bedrooms as well as a bathroom, a kitchen, and a bedroom in the extension.

Offering 1,185 sq ft of living space the property has a G BER rating and is in need of further modernisation. Seeking offers of €280,000, auctioneer Michael Burns says a new owner will need to put in a new heating system and do some work to create off-street parking.

Given the size of the site, Mr Burns believes the property could attract interest from builders and investors.

VERDICT: Could appeal to a buyer seeking an alternative to a modern estate house.

Copper Valley Vue €325,000

As possibly the only modern three-bed semi currently available in the Glanmire area, No 72 Copper Valley Vue is set to attract a lot of attention.

Selling agent Joe Organ says the 15-year old property is attractive, well-maintained and, with 1,250 sq ft of living space, is quite sizable for a three-bed semi.

Quoting a guide of €325,000, he says it offers easy access to the Dunkettle interchange and is located within walking distance of a range of local amenities including Lidl, Aldi, Crestfield Shopping Centre and schools.

Noting that this is a modern house with a good balance of living accommodation and bedrooms space, Mr Organ says that Copper Valley Vue is a popular residential estate where properties don’t come on the market too often.

VERDICT: Expected to attract a lot of viewings from young couples from the city.

Sallybrook, Glanmire €285,000

It’s been almost five years since a sale was recorded by the Property Price Register in Millbrook Close in Glanmire — a development of redbrick fronted detached bungalows built in the 1970s.

Seeking offers of €285,000 for No 23 selling agents Thomas J O’Driscoll say that opportunities to buy detached properties in Glanmire at this price are rare.

“It’s in good condition and is well located within a short drive from the Dunkettle Interchange and the Cork-Dublin motorway,” says auctioneer Olivia O’Leary who expects good first-time buyer interest. Like many 1970s-built properties it has a low (E1) BER rating and will probably require insulation.

VERDICT: Because it’s a bungalow, this could also attract downsizers.

Glyntown, Glanmire €545,000

Stylish, spacious, and modern, No 61 the Paddocks Glyntown is the perfect property for a buyer looking for a high-end trade up in Glanmire.

Guiding at €545,000, it’s a 2004-built dormer bungalow with 2,140 sq ft of living space, which is located in cul de sac of detached properties a little less than 2 km from Glanmire village.

Selling agent Joe Organ says the owners have upgraded it continuously. “It’s in turn-key condition, has almost a quarter of an acre of manicured gardens, and is within a five-minute drive from amenities in Glanmire.’’ He says viewers included relocating buyers from Dublin as well as trading-up families from Cork city.

“Bidding has already gone above the guide, but we still have a good number of viewings booked.’’ VERDICT: Spacious detached properties are — like all types of property — scarce in Glanmire.