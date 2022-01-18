Property Focus: New developments in Glanmire are eagerly awaited

There’s not a lot for sale in Glanmire at present but new releases in three separate developments in the area are being eagerly awaited – especially by first-time buyers.
Copper Beech Cottage at 2 The Groves is a pretty looking traditional property on a quarter of an acre site located close to Glanmire village.
Possibly built in the 1940s, it’s a semi-detached house with a side extension. Modernised by current owners, it has a sitting room and two bedrooms as well as a bathroom, a kitchen, and a bedroom in the extension.
Offering 1,185 sq ft of living space the property has a G BER rating and is in need of further modernisation. Seeking offers of €280,000, auctioneer Michael Burns says a new owner will need to put in a new heating system and do some work to create off-street parking.
Given the size of the site, Mr Burns believes the property could attract interest from builders and investors.
: Could appeal to a buyer seeking an alternative to a modern estate house.
As possibly the only modern three-bed semi currently available in the Glanmire area, No 72 Copper Valley Vue is set to attract a lot of attention.
Selling agent Joe Organ says the 15-year old property is attractive, well-maintained and, with 1,250 sq ft of living space, is quite sizable for a three-bed semi.
Quoting a guide of €325,000, he says it offers easy access to the Dunkettle interchange and is located within walking distance of a range of local amenities including Lidl, Aldi, Crestfield Shopping Centre and schools.
Noting that this is a modern house with a good balance of living accommodation and bedrooms space, Mr Organ says that Copper Valley Vue is a popular residential estate where properties don’t come on the market too often.
: Expected to attract a lot of viewings from young couples from the city.
It’s been almost five years since a sale was recorded by the Property Price Register in Millbrook Close in Glanmire — a development of redbrick fronted detached bungalows built in the 1970s.
Seeking offers of €285,000 for No 23 selling agents Thomas J O’Driscoll say that opportunities to buy detached properties in Glanmire at this price are rare.
“It’s in good condition and is well located within a short drive from the Dunkettle Interchange and the Cork-Dublin motorway,” says auctioneer Olivia O’Leary who expects good first-time buyer interest. Like many 1970s-built properties it has a low (E1) BER rating and will probably require insulation.
: Because it’s a bungalow, this could also attract downsizers.
Stylish, spacious, and modern, No 61 the Paddocks Glyntown is the perfect property for a buyer looking for a high-end trade up in Glanmire.
Guiding at €545,000, it’s a 2004-built dormer bungalow with 2,140 sq ft of living space, which is located in cul de sac of detached properties a little less than 2 km from Glanmire village.
Selling agent Joe Organ says the owners have upgraded it continuously. “It’s in turn-key condition, has almost a quarter of an acre of manicured gardens, and is within a five-minute drive from amenities in Glanmire.’’ He says viewers included relocating buyers from Dublin as well as trading-up families from Cork city.
“Bidding has already gone above the guide, but we still have a good number of viewings booked.’’ VERDICT: Spacious detached properties are — like all types of property — scarce in Glanmire.