Covid has been good for high-end Irish country property

Along with space, one other property attribute that has seen a resurgence in demand is proximity to the coast. Coastal properties have been highly sought-after during the pandemic, in particular for use as second homes or holiday homes. Demand was incredibly intense in the first half of 2021 from Irish buyers looking for a second home, as their usual travel plansbecame more restrictedin the
Mirroring much of the rest of the market, the availability of stock was a key issue. Due to current levels of intense demand, and the national lockdown at the start of the year which inhibited new listings, demand vastly outstripped supply in 2021.
Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes is a proud leader in the country homes market in Ireland, and had the most listings and sales of premium country homes of any agent in the country last year. Some of our most notable sales this year include Seafield House, Donabate, Co Dublin on c80 acres, which was one of the top property sales in the country, and the old Smithwick home — Kilcreene Lodge, Kilkenny — located on a wonderful lakefront setting. Both featured extensively on the RTÉ series Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes.