Covid has been good for high-end Irish country property

The pandemic and the growth of remote working have changed the dynamics of the Irish housing market. It has led to a reconfiguration in what are the most important attributes of a property are for many prospective buyers.

Previously, proximity to the workplace was of overriding importance to many in order to minimise commuting time. However, with the rise in flexible working arrangements, this is no longer as imperative of an issue as it once was. Now that many have the option of going to the office only a few days a week or even working entirely from home, buyers are much more willing to look further afield in search of the right property for them. More and more are moving to the countryside, enticed by greater space, the opportunity for a change in lifestyle and, of course, better value for money.

The pandemic has resulted in a renewed appetite for space, with town- and city-dwellers in particular driving this shift in preference. Many of those stuck in the city and confined accommodation during the pandemic have a new appreciation for space and the outdoors. As such, more garden and outdoor area, as well as homes with a separate space to work in, along with greater privacy, are currently top of buyers’ wishlists, as they look to rediscover the pleasures of country living.

This renewed appetite for space is good news for smaller towns and villages in rural Ireland, where it can be found in abundance. Many families are now relocating there and helping to rejuvenate these areas. However, relocation does come with some challenges. To make remote working feasible, good internet connection is essential. As such, queries about the broadband speed are one of, if not the first, question agents now get asked about a property. To help with this, many towns are now opening hubs, so that strong broadband can be obtained, and people can come together and share ideas.

Liss Ard, near Skibbereen, sold as a hospitality venue during 2021

Along with space, one other property attribute that has seen a resurgence in demand is proximity to the coast. Coastal properties have been highly sought-after during the pandemic, in particular for use as second homes or holiday homes. Demand was incredibly intense in the first half of 2021 from Irish buyers looking for a second home, as their usual travel plansbecame more restrictedin the

Inevitably, this renewed appetite for space and the sea has led to the explosion of the country homes market in 2021, with heightened demand and activity evident across the entire breadth of the country. In many more rural and coastal counties, sales in 2021 were up double digits compared to their pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Growth at the upper end of the market was even stronger again. Sherry FitzGerald Country Home sales in 2021 were up over 30% compared to 2019.

One of the year's top sellers was Seafield House, Donabate

Mirroring much of the rest of the market, the availability of stock was a key issue. Due to current levels of intense demand, and the national lockdown at the start of the year which inhibited new listings, demand vastly outstripped supply in 2021.

Many of the larger estates also changed hands last year, and now there is a shortage of quality estates on the market. Demand is strong from both Irish and international buyers looking to either move from the city, move back to Ireland, or establish a base here.

Over 30,000 Irish nationals returned to the country in 2021, the second-largest number on record, and the most since 2007.

Looking further into the year, we see this heightened demand within the country homes market continuing in 2022 and beyond. The level of enquiries is still very high, and a huge volume of parties have been added to our database over the last few months.

There seems to be an overall shift in the way people will live and a move away from the city looks more likely as people seek a better lifestyle balance.

Supply will be the issue, as demand continues to soar for country homes.

Kilcreene Lodge, Kilkenny sold in '21

Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes is a proud leader in the country homes market in Ireland, and had the most listings and sales of premium country homes of any agent in the country last year. Some of our most notable sales this year include Seafield House, Donabate, Co Dublin on c80 acres, which was one of the top property sales in the country, and the old Smithwick home — Kilcreene Lodge, Kilkenny — located on a wonderful lakefront setting. Both featured extensively on the RTÉ series Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes.

Other estates and period homes of note sold by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (some with joint agents) include: Lough Rusheen, Barna Road, Galway; The Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen, Cork; Salterbridge House, Cappoquin, Co Waterford; Oldcourt House, Donadea, Co Kildare; Ballymaglassan Farm, Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Thorny Bridge Farm, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt is a director of Sherry FitzGerald and heads up the Country Homes department. Sherry FitzGerald is the sole affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Ireland.