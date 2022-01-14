High, and dry, but with  sea glimpses at €595k Cork coastal ‘haven of tranquility’

|
Fountainstown, South Cork
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
135 sq m (1,445 sq ft) plus 350 sq ft attic
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
Carrying a €595,000 AMV, this detached three-bed home of 1,445 sq ft is on grounds of just over an acre, complete with an outbuilding ideal as a home office or studio, plus glasshouse and polytunnel, plus scope for more hobby uses in the gardens, all within a short walk of the sea and a beach.
Fountainstown has, of late, also gone a bit funky town, with a noted surge in full-time residency in recent years among its scattered mix of one-off homes, even before the pandemic bit and people flocked to the sea and happily ensconced there for lockdowns and staycations.
A few further Fountainstown/Myrtleville market listings of late have come along with price expectations of up to, or even over €1m, and although one got offers over that level near Myrtleville, deals haven’t yet closed out.
This far more accessible Dursey is set amid good farmland and large fields, with a scattering of other detached one-offs. It’s slightly inland and up a hill above the mobile home park and Fountainstown’s west beach 9pic, below right). While it does have views, they are of the more distant kind.
There’s a larger wood-burning stove here, set into an arched chimney breast, mounted on a Liscannor stone hearth atop some salvaged bricks, a slight visual link to the gardens, where use has been made of reclaimed brick in low walls and patios.
The kitchen and adjacent utility room have well-crafted units in solid timbers, varnished, and much of the other internal joinery (architraves etc) is in above-standard woods, with oak built-ins in the main bedroom. In contrast to that double-aspect main bedroom, the two other bedrooms are a good bit smaller, one being a single, the other a compact double.