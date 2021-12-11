The Angela Merkel of West Cork homes

A PAIR of German architects drew up the plans for this home in Kealties on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and it’s kind of in line with how many of us perceive the German people: no-nonsense, solid, practical, but nonetheless impressive, a bit like former chancellor Angela Merkel, who officially handed over power this week to her successor Olaf Scholz.

The couple practised as architects in Germany with a firm that worked on big government projects and some of their colleagues, in preparation for retirement, had purchased properties in West Cork.

The couple decided to follow suit, having previously holidayed in Ireland, and the hunt for a property began.

They settled on a site in Kealties in the late '90s, buying 30 acres of farmland, and hiring a local builder to construct their new home, which he did in the year 2000.

Location of house in Kealties, Durrus

“I had built houses for some of their German colleagues in Ireland, in places like Kilcrohane and Ahakista, so they hired me to build their house too,” the builder says.

It was a “bit different to the normal new houses built around here” he says, adding that it “followed the style of some of the old stone houses in the area”.

“It has wide walls and a good solid structure, and a concrete sub floor and all in all, it’s a fine, solid comfortable home,” he says.

The couple themselves describe the 2,500 sq ft house as of “very solid and sturdy construction”, with the outer walls constructed as a double wall of concrete blocks, with a vertical heat insulation layer and 10” of natural stone completing the outside walls.

And in a further example of German attention to detail, they add that the floor of the ground storey consists of several layers including a lower concrete protective layer, a moisture and water proofing membrane, a heat insulation layer and a second concrete layer, covered with slate.

Outside, the house is surrounded by reinforced terraces, as well as expanses of lawn and meadow.

There’s even the remains of a small church dating to around 1780. But doubtless the main reason for buying this particular site was the views. Overlooking magnificent Dunmanus Bay, taking in both Sheep’s Head and Mizen peninsulas, it’s a stunning vista, or, as the Germans themselves put it, “Paradisical”.

While the 30 acres in question run right down to the waterfront, German practicality dictated that the house be set well back from the seashore.

“After careful deliberation, the house was erected at some distance to the sea, sheltered from the salty air,” the couple say, adding that it has “an elevated and open position, looking across the bay, which towards the west, changes into the Atlantic Ocean”.

The house comes with about 300m of seashore, at the southern boundary of the estate, separated from it by the Durrus-Ahakista public road.

Along this bit of seafront, the buyer will find a little cove, used in the past for mooring a boat, which could potentially be renewed, the couple say.

Other points of interest for potential buyers, especially anyone interested in cultivating the land, include the fact that the Germans steered clear of any chemicals that could have contaminated it. They say the land and soil is in “a natural condition”, suitable for gardening, creative landscaping and also for keeping animals such as sheep, goats and horses.

Seán Carmody of Charles McCarthy auctioneers is looking after the sale of the property which carries an AMV of €850,000. He says it’s "very usual to have an estate with 30 acres in such a coastal position”.

Reached via a private gated 120m-long boulder-lined driveway, it’s also extremely private, and ideal for anyone with an interest in sailing or fishing.

The house itself has spacious and well-thought out accommodation, not least a gorgeous conservatory which makes the most of its wonderful aspect, facing out towards Dunmanus Bay.

There’s also a kitchen, living room, bedroom and WC/shower room downstairs as well as a utility/larder. The dining room has plenty glazing and opens onto the conservatory, which in turn opens onto a substantial patio area.

The interior of the house has lots of natural timber and natural light and the middle section, which includes the conservatory and an overhead dormer, housing a studio, links two perfectly symmetrical wings, with three more bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has an ensuite and wardrobe area.

Studio

Bedroom

Mr Carmody says it’s a “spectacular residence”, that comes with a wired and plumbed detached garage. He says the grounds around the house are “laid out with a mixture of lawn, flowering plants and shrubs”, while the remainder is laid out in paddock and rough terrain.

Mr Carmody adds that Sheep's Head peninsula is noted for its “spectacular walks, variety of terrain, loops and vistas along the Sheep's Head Way, popular with hillwalkers, runners and cyclists”.

Sheep's Head Picture: Jim Rocks

Location-wise, he says the property is just 5km from Durrus village; Bantry (market town) is circa 20 minutes’ drive and Cork Airport is c90 minutes by car.

Mr Carmody expects interest from overseas in the Kealties home, but also from Irish couples, possibly looking to relocate from Dublin or Cork.

VERDICT: Unfussy, impressive, robust home with stonkingly good views.