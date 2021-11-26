First €1m+ new homes development in Cork city since Celtic Tiger era - and it's a seller

|
Model Farm Road,
|
€1.1 million
|
Size
|
236 sq m (2,540 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
It’s the only one going to the open market as the rest are all taken, one is just occupied, and it’s the first of Cork City’s new homes offered at or over the €1 million mark. Well, that’s at least since the tail-end days of the Celtic Tiger, when Earls Well houses in Waterfall went up for sale in 2009 at €1m+prices... but, none of them sold at that, as the Irish property market had by then entered its price plummeting tail-spin.
Now, there’s this new kid on the block, in a cracking setting on the Model Farm Road, at the city end.
The Vailima development of seven detached, high-end homes was built on the grounds of a period-era, one-off home of the same name which sold in 2016 for €1.35 million to developers Rockforest Homes. It got resold a few years later, for c €1.75m, with planning secured for the seven houses, ranging in size from c 2,600 sq ft to over 3,600 sq ft.
Estate agent selling No 5 Vailima is Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who says he has a number of advance inquiries before ever going to the open market. He he describes the small, settled suburban scheme as highly impressive, in a cast-iron, proven location, a few minutes’ walk from Dennehys Cross, and within a walk of UCC, MTU, the Bon Secours, the CUH/CMUH, as well as close to shops, schools and all other services and amenities.
:
Although not the largest of the types within the ‘all-new’ Vailima, No 5 nonetheless has almost 2,600 sq ft within, over three levels, with an A2 BER, and finishes include excellent brick work (especially top and tailing the chimneys which serves as a flue for wood-burning stoves in the bay-windowed drawing room), as well as granite sills, granite rear patio with a south-west aspect, and even a granite plinth skirting the property at ground level.
At the front, the seven detached houses all face the copper dome of the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit at Dennehys Cross.
To the rear is an attractive wet dash or harling finish.
The No 5 is being sold with what’s described as a builder’s finish, so new owners will get to chose (and, separately pay for) final finishes such as kitchen supplier/worktops/appliances. flooring, tiling, paneling and colours, so this could add a further €100k+ to the finished ‘home for life’ price.