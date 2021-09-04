Compliments to  Clonakilty 'chef to the stars'  Richy for €495k barnstorming family eco-home

|
Reenascreena, West Cork
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
285 sq m (3,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B1
YOU might be filling big shoes, flippers, wellingtons, or mad marathon running shoes, taking on West Cork’s lifestyle property, Carrigfadda Farm, a super-comfortable, upside-down barn home of 3,000 sq ft, with walking trails to its back, and the Atlantic Ocean 10km away to the south.
It’s the ultimate, country good-life, one-off home, built in true rural Irish steel, farm barn style with orchard, outdoor dining, original old stone 19th century house and outbuildings, massive polytunnel, and vegetable beds. It was only delivered thanks to the boundless energy and persistence of the owner, ‘chef to the stars’ and RTÉ Today show’s Richy Virahsawmy and his Finnish wife Johanna, when they refused to take a local authority planning refusal in their stride back almost a decade ago.
Born in the UK to parents from Mauritius, Richy (pic here in 2010) variously has been consultant chef for Michael Flatley at Castlehyde and more long-term in his own Clonakilty restaurant, Richy’s, opened in 2002 by Bertie Ahern.
For half of this time, the family’s beloved home was Carrigfadda Farm. It’s now up for sale after an ‘upping-sticks’ relocation to another old town, Naantali in Finland, and yet more career shifts and energy-sapping dynamism, after the difficult decision to close the restaurant bearing his name in January 2020, just before Covid-19 hit the hospitality sector.
A reassuring walk in the park by comparison is Carrigfadda Farm, yours from whatever sum it soars to via Clonakilty estate agent (and occasional ‘mere’ marathon runner) Martin Kelleher, who guides from €495,000, and who started viewings Saturday last.
Among the other reasons for refusal was traffic volumes on the small side road where it sits, 500m from Carrigfadda’s St Peter’s Church. To nail that argument, Johanna and Richy employed a traffic consultant to monitor daily traffic levels, and were able to prove their one, family car would hardly impact on the road which had just a handful of other daily trips on it, a fraction of the usage it would have had when it had been a working farm.
(Ironically enough, the local Reenascreena/Tullig community has just recently rallied over 900 signature to a petition to object to a plans for a 250,000 sq ft whiskey maturing warehouse facility for West Cork Distillers on farmland at nearby townland Tullig, citing HGV usage, among other concerns.)
Stutchbury successfully navigated a planning approval for this easy-on-the-eye, respectful to the landscape, steel-clad barn home, on gently sloping land by picturesque Carrigfadda Hill, where there’s a popular but strenuous 3.7km walk to the hill’s crown at about 340m, yielding long anddistant countryside and coastal vistas.
It would all leave you dizzy, except that Carrigfadda Farm is, in itself, the essence of calm, life away from the fast lane, but with it all close to hand, including Clonakilty and Rosscarbery within a 15-minute drive, and Cork City and airport just over an hour away.
He’s already well used to selling traditional stone West Cork farm houses, but at Carrigfadda, the
On visiting Carrigfadda (the chopper pictured here was a friend dropping by to go glamping!) you’ll pass the original house and its adjacent lofted outbuilding facing the orchard, before you wind up at the new arrival, the upside down barn, reached via a choice of two access bridges from the sloped ground it is set into, or from its lower ground level, where there are double doors in the large, glazed gable opening, or via a large integrated garage and plant room.
Construction is block at ground level, with underfloor air-to-water heating at ground level, and there’s also steel framing and structural steel, along with timber framing at the upper level, with a lot of attention to insulation and breathability in membranes (the corrugated sheeting has a special soft, felt-like finish on the inside to stop condensation forming drips.)
Cheerfully, he says they managed to build in 2010 when the country was still in deep recession, so the young and growing family had none of the worries of tracking down good tradespeople and at good prices, knowing the balance of quality vs quantity. Mr Cronin has been the second dearest in his initial quote, but they went for his professionalism and enthusiasm in any case, they say, getting a just dividend and easy delivery in return.
There’s also a large walk-in pantry, study, main living area with large integrated wood-burning stove, and with vaulted ceilings, which are angled, surprisingly, not curved as the external profile might suggest to be the case.
The green-fingered set-up grew abundant crops, herbs, and more for his side-by-side cafe and bistro in Clonakilty, (just now being taken on by new owners/operators who had a smaller cafe in town) and Richy says he’s always surprised how most Irish farmers no longer grow their own produce when they have land, and know-how, in abundance.
In a reverse case of ‘farm to fork’, the couple (Johanna did the bookkeeping, and the pastry-making among other roles) used organic table and kitchen waste back from ‘fork’ at the thriving business to Carrigfadda to ‘farm’, to feed pigs, rearing some rare-enough breeds such as saddlebacks. At its heyday, Richy’s did 2,500 covers a week in the prime early August weeks, dropping to 500 covers in winter.