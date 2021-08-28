€445,000 in Beaumont: "Just the type of property everyone is looking for"

JOHN Barry is in a good position to back up his claim that 58 Woodvale in Beaumont is “just the type of property everyone is looking for” because he’s already got an offer €10,000 over the asking price.

That’s after less than a week of viewings where 10 parties showed up the first day and a dozen on the second to check out this 1460 sq ft 3-bed semi-d in very popular Blackrock.

Mr Barry, selling agent with Frank V Murphy and Co, says it’s a “good, clean, well-kept house where the buyer could move in immediately and live there for 12 months while planning what they might like to do with it” - which may include converting the attached garage (there is form in the neighbourhood, including wraparound extensions).

Living room

As it stands, there’s good accommodation with a sitting room, a living room (with patio doors to the rear) a kitchen diner (with French doors to the rear), and a very good rear, with approximately 10’ of patio and 80’ of grass, says Mr Barry.

What’s more, the back garden is south facing, and there’s a lovely green area out front. The house was underpinned in 2007.

Mr Barry says young families with young kids are to the forefront in viewings “looking for convenience to schools, sporting amenities, shops, and trying to get back closer to family in an area they know, including many looking to move back from Dublin”.

VERDICT: Homes in this neck of the woods are the bricks and mortar equivalent of best-sellers.