Among Cork city's best apartments, all is in good order at Blackrock House

€300,000 Number 20 is in pristine condition at the former Ursuline Convent
Among Cork city's best apartments, all is in good order at Blackrock House

Apt 20 Ursuline Convent/Blackrock House

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 09:02
Catherine Shanahan

Blackrock Road, Cork city

€300,000

Size

68 sq m (733 sq ft)

Bedrooms

1

Bathrooms

1

BER

Exempt

NOT everyone has the financial clout to live in a gorgeous Georgian mansion - unless it’s divided into smaller, more affordable units, like Blackrock House. Built for a merchant prince in the 1700s, it was acquired by the Ursuline Order of Nuns a century later, and sold off and developed into 27 apartments in recent years.

Ursuline Convent/Blackrock House
Ursuline Convent/Blackrock House

A building of superlative grace and elegance, uncompromised by its conversion, it’s one of the most attractive apartment buys in Cork city suburbs, reinforced by the Blackrock Road address.

Not many resales have taken place since the apartments came to market about five years ago - the most recent was No 11 which sold last year for €295,000.

Now similar size No 20 (733 sq ft) is up for sale with Kevin O’Connell of Dominic J Daly & Co and he is guiding at €300,000.

A one-bedroom, one bathroom, ground-floor apartment, 3kms from the city, in a gated complex, with restored sash windows and high ceilings, it’s in tip-top condition and Mr O’Connell is expecting strong interest, "particularly from the upper end of the first time buyer market, as well as couples, including those looking to downsize from larger homes in the area, who want to stay local, given the attractiveness of the location" (overlooking Blackrock pier where a weekend farmer's market takes place and close to the under-upgrade Marina).

Kitchen at Apt 20 
Kitchen at Apt 20 

No 20 has car parking and access to landscaped lawns and ornamental gardens. The annual management fee is €2,100.

VERDICT: Upmarket modern living in a charming period setting.

More in this section

Historic Georgian home by Lough Derg for €825,000 Historic Georgian home by Lough Derg for €825,000
Exquisite timber is the hallmark of this €750,000 Tralee home  Exquisite timber is the hallmark of this €750,000 Tralee home 
Houses start at €240,000 in Killeagh scheme that should attract First Time Buyers  Houses start at €240,000 in Killeagh scheme that should attract First Time Buyers 
Among Cork city's best apartments, all is in good order at Blackrock House

Ask the experts: We want to answer your key property questions

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices