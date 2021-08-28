Among Cork city's best apartments, all is in good order at Blackrock House

NOT everyone has the financial clout to live in a gorgeous Georgian mansion - unless it’s divided into smaller, more affordable units, like Blackrock House. Built for a merchant prince in the 1700s, it was acquired by the Ursuline Order of Nuns a century later, and sold off and developed into 27 apartments in recent years.

Ursuline Convent/Blackrock House

A building of superlative grace and elegance, uncompromised by its conversion, it’s one of the most attractive apartment buys in Cork city suburbs, reinforced by the Blackrock Road address.

Not many resales have taken place since the apartments came to market about five years ago - the most recent was No 11 which sold last year for €295,000.

Now similar size No 20 (733 sq ft) is up for sale with Kevin O’Connell of Dominic J Daly & Co and he is guiding at €300,000.

A one-bedroom, one bathroom, ground-floor apartment, 3kms from the city, in a gated complex, with restored sash windows and high ceilings, it’s in tip-top condition and Mr O’Connell is expecting strong interest, "particularly from the upper end of the first time buyer market, as well as couples, including those looking to downsize from larger homes in the area, who want to stay local, given the attractiveness of the location" (overlooking Blackrock pier where a weekend farmer's market takes place and close to the under-upgrade Marina).

Kitchen at Apt 20

No 20 has car parking and access to landscaped lawns and ornamental gardens. The annual management fee is €2,100.

VERDICT: Upmarket modern living in a charming period setting.