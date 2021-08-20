Exquisite timber is the hallmark of this €750,000 Tralee home 

WHO doesn’t love a good bit of wood? For sure the man who built 19 Doire Loin in Clogherbrien did. He made his living from timber and used it liberally around his new home, revelling in its warmth and rich tones, its knotty imperfections and smooth grains.

As the founder of timber specialists Noyeks, based in Tralee, wood made its way into the doors and floors of his home, into his crescent-shaped kitchen, into the loft above the main bedroom and into the vaulted ceiling of the cavernous sitting room.

“It’s all quality wood, top of the range,” say the current owners, Anne Barry and Mike Fitzgerald, who bought the property in 2004 from the Noyek businessman.

There’s wide plank American pine throughout the house, a mainstay in American homes since the early colonists settled in New England, where pine trees were ubiquitous.

“When my brother came home on a visit from the US, he couldn’t believe the quality. He asked if we realised how expensive it is,” says Mike.

“The guy who built the house was able to get his hands on some extraordinary wood because he was in the trade."

The chap who laid the flooring did justice to the products. He was highly skilled in his craft and subsequently worked on a house for Bill Clinton. “He was a specialist in laying floors and he laid floors for Bill Clinton in the first house he moved to after leaving the White House,” Mike says.

19 Doire Loin was christened Alderwood by the man who built it, whom Mike says went on to build a replica home in Dingle, selling Alderwood, to Anne and Mike.

“We renamed it 19 Doire Loin because all of the other houses in the neighbourhood had numbers,” Mike says.

The businessman moved to Dingle and Anne and Mike moved into No 19, to a home with high construction values, including a block-laying technique and roofing system that guarantee the house will be standing for centuries to come, Mike says.

“There will never be storm damage to the roof,” he says “this house will last for hundreds of years because of the amount invested in it.” Anne and Mike estimate the replacement cost of No 19 at €1.4m. They are selling with a guide price of €750,000, through Tralee-based auctioneers Walsh O’Sullivan.

Mike’s own work is Dingle-based, he’s the CEO of Net Feasa, an Industrial Internet of Things specialist company, based on the Dingle Peninsula (he was previously named EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging category). Anne’s business connections are more local. Her grandparents, Sarah and Patrick Barry, ran a tiny grocery shop with a bakery out back on Rock Street, in Tralee town centre, which they started in the 1920s.

“I grew up on Rock Street, it was known locally as the Street of Champions because several households had members playing football with the Kerry senior team,” Anne says.

Her father and his brother went into the family business, her uncle took over and expanded the bakery (closed since 2017 after nearly a century) and her father, Kevin, took over the grocery store. Barry’s Supermarket remains on Rock Street, a considerably bigger operation than the tiny shop started by Anne’s grandparents.

Doire Loin does not occupy as central a position in Tralee town as Rock St - it’s circa 1km outside of town - but it’s a very good starting point for anyone going golfing (Ballyheigue, Fenit, Tralee) or heading to the beach at Spa or Fenit, or beautiful Banna Strand or for a cycle along the nearby, slightly delayed Tralee/Fenit greenway, due to open in Spring 2022, connecting Tralee town centre to the seaside village of Fenit on the Atlantic coast.

There’s some retail and hostelries locally also, and Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, a co-ed, is just across the road. There's also a pharmacy and a GP surgery.

“There’s a lot of amenities near it, it’s in a very convenient location,” says auctioneer Seán Walsh.

Mike says it’s a lovely neighbourhood, one of the most mature in the area, and quite private. The house itself also has great privacy, thanks to the land around it.

It’s on nearly half an acre with a huge back garden and expansive paving to the rear, so that you can drive right around to the back of the house.

Mike says the original owner built the garden up "from ground zero", with some fabulous landscaping.

Mr Walsh describes it as "one of the finest properties ever to come to the market in Tralee, enjoying a unique and convenient setting on the edge of town", and just 10km from Kerry Airport.

It was turnkey when they bought it, Anne says. He says it was built "with great taste and flair" and in tune with the requirements of modern living.

It’s a whole lotta house - just over 5,000 sq ft, with six bedrooms and four reception rooms.

Anne says it was a very good fit for their family - she and Mike have two sons.

“It was a terrific home, exactly the right fit for us, and we have so many lovely memories of shared experiences in it, with our direct and extended family, and with friends,” she says.

One of those shared experiences was repainting the exterior of the house, not a task for the fainthearted. It was a team effort involving family and friends and the house emerged a striking aquamarine.

“We painted it over a couple of weeks. It can be so grey in Ireland so much of the time and I love the almost tropical feel of the aquamarine. I find it lifting. Whoever came along had a brush thrown at them,” she says. Besides she loves colour, ("If I get a notion to change something, you could find me anywhere with a can of paint") and dabbled in interior design at one point. She is also very hands on. Painting the house was not the only mother/sons project. They also converted a shed into a games room, detached from the main property, and a hotspot for playing pool during her sons’ teenage years.

“It was a place of safety for our sons transitioning into their teenage years and it gave them a degree of independence, away from the main house. It was a great social spot for the boys and their friends, a relaxed, fun environment,” Anne says.

The main house was all about family too, extended family, where many milestones were celebrated such as Holy Communions, Confirmations, birthdays - all were easily accommodated within the 5000 sq ft.

“I loved the sociability of it. It catered for all ages and phases and you could comfortably feel free to participate or retreat to the comfort of another inviting room,” Anne says.

There are many rooms to choose from, from a sitting room with vaulted timber ceiling and cosy stove off the kitchen, to a second very large sitting room, also with a stove, and patio doors to the outdoors at the rear of the house, where there’s an elevated deck next to a raised pond.

Or there’s the substantial kitchen diner where the crescent-shaped kitchen area and crescent shaped hob are striking design features, as well as the split level aspect to the room.

Anne says the beauty of this room is that even when you are doing the cooking, you still feel part of the action.

“The hob is right in the middle and everyone hangs out there, it’s a very interactive social space,” she says.

Then there’s the formal dining room, entered via double doors off a hallway that could easily accommodate several lanes of a bowling alley.

The centre piece is the wooden staircase that rises into a vaulted ceiling with a large gallery area overlooking the hallway. The timber flooring in the hallway is stunning and continues along a corridor through the centre of the house, with rooms lining either side, including Mike’s substantial home office, two steps up from the larger of the two living rooms.

Bedrooms are also of extremely generous proportions. The main bedroom, with more superb flooring, has a feature mezzanine, a dressing room and a spacious ensuite with curved bath and a separate shower.

Other luxury extras include a sauna/weights room and that separate games room (the converted shed 25' x 11' 6") which, as Mike points out, could easily be adapted to a second home office or for use as something like a doctor’s surgery.

There’s also a massive attic - big enough to take Mike’s mum’s library, the legacy of a bookshop she had in Camp, Co Kerry.

“We were able to put the entire library in there, there is a huge amount of room,” Mike says.

Anne says despite the house’s size, it feels cosy and welcoming. She loves the unique shape of the rooms and the split-level aspect to some of them.

They are putting it on the market as they prepare to downsize, now that the boys have moved on, making their way through college and with travel plans on the horizon.

Auctioneer Mr Walsh says it’s very unusual to have a house the size of No 19 so close to town. While it’s on the market a few months, viewings have only recently resumed because of Covid-19 restrictions. So far the main interest is from families looking to relocate from Cork or Dublin, Mr Walsh says. "The house has an awful lot going for it," he says, adding that it's "in a commanding position within its own secluded grounds".

Mike believes it would suit a professional couple looking for one or two office spaces. It’s also in a good location and has plenty of space for AirBnB.

Anne says there's a great energy to the house and she believes it's for sale at an excellent price given the quality and size, with the buyer getting far more value for money than if they were to buy a similar property near a major city or even in Killarney, she says. Mike says the price tag is less than what they paid for No 19 in 2004.

“Whoever buys is getting a bargain,” he says.

VERDICT: Quality from start to finish. The wooden flooring is a standout feature. Extremely generous family home in a good location and a good price for what you are getting.