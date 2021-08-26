Ask the experts: We want to answer your key property questions

Whether you are a first time buyer, trading-up or considering how to make the most out of the space you have, you are bound to have a lot of questions about your next move.

The Irish Examiner Property and Home Live event on September 30 brings together a panel of experts to answer all your property-related questions and more.

This one hour virtual event will feature plenty of tips and advice from people working at the coalface every day who have the expertise to help you navigate the choppy waters of the property world.

This event will feature queries from readers who are themselves pondering on their next move and seeking the advice of our experts to help them chart their path.

Kicking proceedings off, the Irish Examiner's Property Editor Tommy Barker chats with estate agents Catherine McAuliffe of Savills and Ann O'Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald about the options for first-time buyers while event sponsors AIB offer advice on securing finance for your dream home.

Irish Examiner's Business Hub editor Alan Healy speaks with expert builder Kieran McCarthy about your options for a new build or home renovation while the SEAI offers advice on the incentives that are available to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of your home.

How can we make the most of our interiors -- particularly small spaces?

Irish Examiner Home editor Eve Kelliher talks to this year's winner of RTÉ One Home of the Year Jen Sheahan and Irish Examiner interiors columnist Carol O'Callaghan.

The event will be hosted on www.irishexaminer.com and promoted on all our social media channels. Readers will be asked to register and submit their questions in advance.

Ahead of the event, we are reaching out to would-be house-buyers as well as those who are pondering on what their next property move should be - trade-up, downsize or extend.

Share with us your questions, the issues you are facing, and your thoughts on the current property market.