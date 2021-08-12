Plum €435k seaside choice at artists' West Cork farm home

FANCY a plum property on Ireland’s fruitful Wild Atlantic Way? Try Dunworley Farmhouse – the renovated stone property, owned by two artists, has some of the most prolific damson trees on the go for years on its acre of grounds.

Covetable courtyard cluster

Apart from the obvious visual charm of the property, and the location so close to the sea and a beach, this family home which is fresh to market is noted for the generous abundance of its annual crops of damsons, an astringent relative of the plum, much loved by chefs and home cooks for jams and preserves.

A summer visitor to sample some of this 2021 crop was the former owner of a famed restaurant, Otto’s Dunworley, known in the 1980s and 1990s for organic produce, pig roasts, and his nettle soup - the damsons were a sort of Proustian gastronomic trip back down memory lane for him, this fruitful property’s current owners reveal.

Bright and colourful, art-filled interiors

Set at a townland called Lissycremin near Moloneys’ Strand by a road junction, on an acre with a barn conversion and other outbuildings, Dunworley Farmhouse is getting early attention from home-hunters keen on a coastal lifestyle, says estate agent Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill who guides at €435,000.

His vendors bought here a decade ago, when they relocated from London to West Cork with two young children, just a bit ahead of the coastal living curve and the surge for similar lifestyle options prompted by the last 18 months of global pandemic.

No shortage of colour

It’s been home to trained interior architect and graphic designer Bert Dufour who grew up in Belgium, and Cork-born artist, project manager and mindfulness coach Anne Scallan and their two, now-teenage children.

Sun-trap terrace/patio

Having made a very comfortable home out of what had been a holiday home for previous owners, (a couple also from London,) they hope to take on another property challenge in the broad coastal hinterland, from Courtmacsherry to west of Clonakilty and have their radar attuned to possibilities.

A view of the sea from some elevated perch would be a boon, as among many themed series one of Bert’s creative outlets is a series of graphic images of Irish lighthouses.

Graphic designer Bert Dufour's image of the Old Head of Kinsale

His highly regarded work featured last year in the Irish Examiner and can be seen on his website www.thedesignerofthings.com.

Starting viewings this August, estate agent (and keen historical researcher) Con O’Neill says it’s getting early, serious interest, and he dates it most likely to the early 1800s. It would have been joined by another larger period farmhouse property Lissycremin House, now demolished, with most of its stone removed for other buildings, and said in local lore to have been favoured by the fairies.

Back at the time of the 1911 Census, this solidly-standing survivor was owned by the Holland family and had a slate roof, five or six rooms, five windows to the front and outbuildings included a stable, cow house, calf house, piggery and a fowl house.

Today, several of those old structures are still to hand or to hoof, while the main, L-shaped c 1,735 sq ft house has two living rooms and kitchen/dining room (the house is mostly one room deep), with three first floor bedrooms (one with balcony off for strand vistas) and a fourth, optional ground floor one.

In addition, there’s a part-lofted old stone barn across the courtyard, about 360 sq ft with mezzanine, used as a studio and with possible upgrade/studio/Airbnb potential, given its seaside setting with several beaches in the immediate vicinity, including Dunworley.

Location is a short drive from Courtmacsherry and Timoleague, with both Bandon and Clonakilty towns within 20 minutes by car, and Cork city and airport are less than an hour away.

This scenically-set seaside home, on a West Cork starting leg of the Wild Atlantic Way, has 1GB broadband speeds for IT-connectivity, as well as double glazing, two stoves plus oil central heating with underfloor heating at ground level.

Already extended....

Mr O’Neill describes it as an “idyllic coastal period property and outbuildings, carefully renovated and extended into a spacious and comfortable home.

“It has successfully maintained the traditional feel of a farmhouse whilst meeting the needs of a modern home.”

Retained features include old timbers, exposed beams and some lofted ceilings, exposed stone walls painted white, and the decor is punctuated by pops of bright colour and lots of artwork.

Main bedroom has balcony access

The grounds, close to an acre, include gravelled courtyard/drive, patio, lawns, shrubs and beds of flowers, along with the damson trees, with many new saplings….so the vendors are likely to take a little bit of Lissycremin’s harvests with them when they uproot themselves.