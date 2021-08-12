Plum €435k seaside choice at artists' West Cork farm home

|
Dunworley, West Cork
|
€435,000
|
Size
|
162 sq m (1,735 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E2
FANCY a plum property on Ireland’s fruitful Wild Atlantic Way? Try Dunworley Farmhouse – the renovated stone property, owned by two artists, has some of the most prolific damson trees on the go for years on its acre of grounds.
Apart from the obvious visual charm of the property, and the location so close to the sea and a beach, this family home which is fresh to market is noted for the generous abundance of its annual crops of damsons, an astringent relative of the plum, much loved by chefs and home cooks for jams and preserves.
Set at a townland called Lissycremin near Moloneys’ Strand by a road junction, on an acre with a barn conversion and other outbuildings, Dunworley Farmhouse is getting early attention from home-hunters keen on a coastal lifestyle, says estate agent Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill who guides at €435,000.
It’s been home to trained interior architect and graphic designer Bert Dufour who grew up in Belgium, and Cork-born artist, project manager and mindfulness coach Anne Scallan and their two, now-teenage children.
Having made a very comfortable home out of what had been a holiday home for previous owners, (a couple also from London,) they hope to take on another property challenge in the broad coastal hinterland, from Courtmacsherry to west of Clonakilty and have their radar attuned to possibilities.
His highly regarded work featured last year in the Irish Examiner and can be seen on his website www.thedesignerofthings.com.
Today, several of those old structures are still to hand or to hoof, while the main, L-shaped c 1,735 sq ft house has two living rooms and kitchen/dining room (the house is mostly one room deep), with three first floor bedrooms (one with balcony off for strand vistas) and a fourth, optional ground floor one.
Mr O’Neill describes it as an “idyllic coastal period property and outbuildings, carefully renovated and extended into a spacious and comfortable home.
Retained features include old timbers, exposed beams and some lofted ceilings, exposed stone walls painted white, and the decor is punctuated by pops of bright colour and lots of artwork.
The grounds, close to an acre, include gravelled courtyard/drive, patio, lawns, shrubs and beds of flowers, along with the damson trees, with many new saplings….so the vendors are likely to take a little bit of Lissycremin’s harvests with them when they uproot themselves.