GO ON, admit it – wouldn’t you just love to get your hands on that red disk from RTÉ’s Home of the Year and slot it into your favourite perch?

I would. And the moment I step into this Kerry retreat, I gravitate towards precisely where the current owner tells me she would place the giant ruby dot of approval — in the hanging basket chair in the conservatory.

The conservatory, with hanging basket chair, in the house at Aghadoe.

The outdoor living space in the house at Aghadoe, Killarney.

The spacious hallway in the house at Aghadoe, Killarney.

And what a conservatory it is. This residence is set on an elevated site in the popular Aghadoe location, with spectacular views of the McGillycuddy Reeks and the Lakes of Killarney.

The Reeks area was of course the stomping ground of no less than the Fianna of lore — and countless other intrepid modern-day heroes, hikers and trekkers from Ireland and across the globe.

In the past year, new access to the Tomies Woods route was opened there, and even without binoculars you can glimpse this and so much more as you drink in the stunning vistas from this address.

Listed with estate agent Ron Krueger of Engel & Volkers with a €700,000 AMV, the property is off the main road and extremely private, yet is within striking distance of Killarney town — about a 10-15-minute drive away.

The exterior of the house at Aghadoe, Killarney.

The kitchen in the house at Aghadoe, Killarney.

The conservatory in the Aghadoe house with views of the McGillycuddy Reeks.

Finished to a very high standard the house is bright and airy and offers plenty of space for the entire family, both inside and outside.

Double doors lead from the conservatory to a hard-landscaped courtyard with garden terrace area.

The outdoor living space would rival that of any luxury five-star spa hotel and the aromatic mature planting enhances that ambience.

We’ve gained such an appreciation for our patios in the past year and this one comes fully paved with Indian sandstone.

Apple and strawberry trees are among the other stars of the show on the 0.82 acre, fully fenced site, which is partly laid to lawn.

And find me a younger member of a family of buyers that would not be saucer-eyed at the treehouse, sand truck, trampoline and football pitch, all of which are being sold with the property. They make a child’s paradise of this garden.

There is plenty of parking and a separate garage with this secure property which comes fully alarmed and with CCTV.

The fully fitted kitchen/dining area gets the morning light and comes complete with granite worktops.

Double doors lead from this area to the conservatory while at the other side of the kitchen is a door leading to the spacious utility room.

The separate living room has an open fireplace with marble surround. All front rooms downstairs benefit from panoramic windows affording Technicolor views across the surrounding countryside, the lakes and the mountains.

There are five double bedrooms, three of them en-suite and with walk-in wardrobes.

The dining area in the house at Aghadoe, Killarney.

The sitting room in the Aghadoe house, complete with picture-postcard views.

The upper-floor landing area complete with reading, relaxation and play area in the house at Aghadoe.

Further accommodation includes a home office, a gym, two family bathrooms and a large utility room.

The floors are tiled in the kitchen and conservatory and hardwood floors in the living room, all the bedrooms and hallways.

The bathrooms are fully tiled and have quality sanitary ware and one bathroom features a double Jacuzzi and TV, while the main bathroom has a corner bath and power shower.

Three of the five bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The grand staircase also leads to a spacious play, reading and relaxation area on the first-floor landing.

The central heating is oil fired and the flooring is a mixture of wooden and tiles and carpet.

The master bedroom, on the ground floor, overlooks Lough Leane, Killarney’s largest lake.

The immediate vicinity is ideal for fishing, walking, hiking, biking or golf. There are three golf courses in Killarney, with a wealth of other courses easily accessible.

There are a number of primary and secondary schools nearby and the property is just 20 minutes’ drive from Kerry Airport and one and a half hour’s drive from Cork International Airport.

VERDICT: Rooms with vibrant views.