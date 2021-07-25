Former Ballinhassig B&B could make a great family home

“A RELAXED guest house with valley views” is what Google Maps tells you when you drop a pin on Insiara at Lisfehill Cross, Ballinhassig.

It got great reviews too, across a variety of travel websites, with much praise for the rooms, the food, the welcoming hosts and the great location, just 20 minutes from Kinsale and less than 5km from Cork Airport.

With retirement plans in mind now, the vendors - who used it as a family home as well as a B&B- are selling up with Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald and he is guiding the circa 2,600 sq ft home at €575,000.

It’s being sold as a private residence and Mr O’Flynn reckons detached Insiara is well-configured as a family home, more so than a business proposition.

As a bonus, it comes with a “granny flat”, which is really a bungalow in its own right, the style of which mirrors the main house, which it stands alongside. It’s a substantial extra (c 400 sq ft), with an open plan kitchen/living/dining area downstairs and a double bedroom and shower room overhead. It offers many possibilities for additional income - AirBnB, short-term or long-term rental, or if new owners decide on a return to hospitality, it could be used for overflow guests or as a separate living unit for themselves.

Granny flat

Alternatively, it could function as its name suggests - as a granny flat - or as separate living accommodation for an au pair or, given the times we are in, as a very spacious, kettle-at-the-ready working-from- home option.

The second major attraction at Insiara is the garden - approximately three quarters of an acre, on a south-facing site, with uninterrupted countryside views.

Mature shrubs and trees line the front driveway and out back is a mix of greenery and rockery and a water feature and an Indian sandstone patio, sheltered from the elements by a wall which also moulds it into the perfect suntrap.

The garden, with different elevations, has been extremely well cared for, with much thoughtful planting - including a series of rose beds -and long expanses of manicured lawn.

The house itself is turnkey, smartly presented, freshly painted, with a series of sweeping limestone steps upto the front door, and seasonal planting either side.

Inside is a spacious hall, and off it, a generous living room with a large bay window overlooking the verdant front garden.

Double doors lead directly to a sunroom, also with wonderful garden and countryside views, and with a vaulted ceiling and a door leading to a large, sheltered patio.

A family room, a kitchen and a utility room add to the space downstairs, as well as three bedrooms (two with ensuites) and a main bathroom.

All of the bedrooms are doubles and two have walk-in closets upstairs. With so many bedrooms, there’s scope to turn one into a home office.

Insiara was built in 1999 and has been in the ownership of the same family since. Mr O’Flynn says it’s a modern, high quality property, where room proportions are excellent and where lots of glazing ensures a terrific amount of natural light Features include high quality tiling, solid wood flooring, upgraded contemporary style kitchen, plaster coving, zoned heating system, pressure water system and PV solar panels.

Mr O’Flynn says despite its rural setting, neighbours are closeby, and Ballinhassig is well serviced by hospitality and recreational facilities. Goggins Hill, Ballyheada and Ballygarvan national schools are just a few minutes away, and it’s a short drive to Bishopstown, Cork Airport, Carrigaline and Cork City Centre.

VERDICT: Fabulously spacious home and gardens for quality family living.