Glengarriff apartments come with sea view — and a love story

The marvellous setting of Harbour View apartments in Glengarriff is down to the fact that the building they are in was formerly the Glengarriff Golf Links Hotel, occupying a prime scenic spot between the nearby harbour and the golf club.

The hotel — rumoured to be where Cork’s first Taoiseach, Jack Lynch, met his future wife — ceased trading in the 1990s and the hotel complex was subsequently the subject of a planning application for residential units, including eight apartments.