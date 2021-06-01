Glengarriff apartments come with sea view — and a love story

Rumour has it that this former hotel was where Cork's first Taoiseach Jack Lynch met his future wife
The Harbour View apartments are located less than a mile from the West Cork village of Glengarriff.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 12:00
Trish Dromey

The marvellous setting of Harbour View apartments in Glengarriff is down to the fact that the building they are in was formerly the Glengarriff Golf Links Hotel, occupying a prime scenic spot between the nearby harbour and the golf club.

The hotel — rumoured to be where Cork’s first Taoiseach, Jack Lynch, met his future wife — ceased trading in the 1990s and the hotel complex was subsequently the subject of a planning application for residential units, including eight apartments.

Just five of those apartments are left to buy and selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates says they’ve been finished out “to the highest standards”, by a locally-based developer.

There’s a choice of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with a size range of 57 sq m — 123 sq m, and a price range of €120,000 — €180,000, with open-plan living and sea views, and two with outdoor patios.

 

Mr Harrington fairly describes the setting as “unique” at this south-west facing complex, less than a mile from Glengarriff village, and a short drive from the Beara Peninsula and Ring of Kerry.

Despite their location, he believes they won’t just sell as holiday homes.

My instinct is that demand for housing is so strong that owner/occupiers are going to be well represented. 

Open viewings are over the June bank holiday weekend. 

VERDICT: It doesn’t get more picturesque than this.

