Starter Homes: A converted 19th century stone barn in Courtmacsherry

Courtmacsherry €245,000

You can watch the tide roll in and out of Courtmacsherry Harbour and also observe the sailboats go by from No 1 Seaview Court on Sea Road.

1 Seaview Court Courtmacsherry

The views are all you could ask for in a holiday bolthole while the interior of the small two-bed property is surprisingly modern and comfortable, given that its exterior is a converted 19th century stone barn.

An end of terrace house, it’s one of three properties created from an 1850s-built stone building, reveals Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde. Quoting a guide of €245,000, he says the seafront location is very sought after and that the property’s most attractive feature is its large bay window "a picturesque spot to sit and watch the tide".

Upgraded and redecorated by the current owners, the property has in recent years, been fitted with gas heating, double glazing and a new shower room.

An upside-down house with just 570 sq ft of accommodation, it has two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there's a spacious living/dining space which has a modern kitchenette with a breakfast counter in one corner. Features include timber paneling and exposed beams on the ceiling, a stone fireplace, and a bay window with double doors offering views of the beach and the boats on the water. When viewing started this week, Mr Donohue showed the property seven times on the first day and took the first bid."We have a lot more viewings booked — mostly with holiday home buyers from Cork city."

VERDICT: Looks perfect for staycationing.

Blackrock, €295,000

Living on or near Cork’s Blackrock Road can be expensive — but the €295,000 guide on 25 Rockcliffe Village makes it a relatively affordable option for downsizers and young buyers.

The terraced three-bed house, part of a 1970s-built development designed with distinctive mansard-roof style, is in need of TLC. “It needs redecoration and has single-glazed timber windows which need upgrading but the asking price reflects this,’’ says Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers. Because of its location, within a 15-minute walk from the pier and the plaza in Blackrock village, it has already attracted significant attention. “We received a bid of the asking price on the second day of viewings,” says Mr O’Sullivan observing that it’s proving equally attractive to downsizers and first-time buyers.

At ground level, the 936 sq ft property has a lounge with a fireplace and a set of double doors leading through to a dining room at the rear. Off the dining room, there’s a small kitchen with modern units, and off the front hallway, there’s a guest WC.

The first floor has a bathroom as well as three carpeted bedrooms, including two with built-in wardrobes. Situated in a cul de sac, the property has a parking space and a shrub bed at the front and an enclosed lawned garden at the rear.

The most recent sales in Rockcliffe Village seen on the Property Price Register include No 5 which sold for €340,000 last October and No 2 which went for €330,000 last June. More recent to the market is No 3, a similar three-bed house with a guide of €305,000 is now sale agreed.

VERDICT: Inexpensive — for Blackrock.

Cobh, Co Cork €200,000

A little bit different from a modern one-bed apartment, No 2 Cultra House in Cobh has been created as a result of the subdivision of a large Victorian house.

As a result of this, its open-plan kitchen, living, dining area has a period height ceiling with cornicing, a feature redbrick wall, and an almost full height window.

Seeking offers of €200,000 for the 600 sq ft ground floor property, Selling agent Johanna Murphy says the ground-floor property is attractive and well maintained. In addition to the living area, the apartment has a bedroom, a bathroom, and a private patio. Located on Lower Road, it’s a 15-minute walk from the town centre.

VERDICT: Attracting interest from investors, downsizers, and a few first-time buyers.

Pinecroft, Douglas €265,000

A buyer wishing to extend this three-bed semi at 46 Grange Vale, Pinecroft in Douglas, could, as some of the neighbours, use the space at the side to do so.

This is new to the market with Jeremy Murphy & Associates who say it’s a well-kept property on an extra-large corner site. Built in the 1980s, it has 882 sq ft of living space, including a living room, a kitchen/diner as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom. Grange Vale is around 1.5 km from Douglas village.

VERDICT: A starter home with space for expansion.