Modern, eye-catching home designed for the times we live in

Smart flooring, excellent orientation, an on-trend kitchen, strong broadband, zinc window cladding — surely the work of a builder capable of thinking outside the standard box?

“Yes,” says auctioneer James Colbert, “he’s got an eye for adding strong modern touches and he’s making waves down Killeagh way.”

The builder in question is local man Donal O’Brien whose latest one-off is a sophisticated prospect with killer views of Capel Island and the glorious expanse of Youghal Bay.

The property sits on an elevated one-acre site.

The five-bed, 3,000 sq ft property, which the selling agent is guiding at €575,000, is on an elevated one-acre site in Ballyhobert, between Killeagh and Youghal, with extensive glazing out front, including an Alu-clad sliding door to the seaward, south-facing Kilkenny limestone patio where — well — life just gets better.

“It has everything a family requires,” Mr Colbert says, including Cat 6 cabling to ensure good broadband reception (Playstation, remote working etc), a striking kitchen by local company Cronin’s, a hidden pantry, excellent energy efficiency (Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) system and air-to-water heating) and, of course, that acre to play in.

The on-trend kitchen that features a hidden pantry.

Then there’s the unconventional, eye-catching design of the property — a combination of traditional-style bungalow to the rear, housing three bedrooms, and a two-storey, south-facing section, with the two connected via a glazed entrance, sunlit on both sides.

Ballyhorbert Killeagh

The main living area is in the two-storey section and includes a generous open plan living space with plenty glazing to drink in those views and with a floating electric fire and underfloor heating. There’s also underfloor heating upstairs in two double bedrooms, both with ensuites and walk-in wardrobes.

“It’s a magnificent home,” Mr Colbert says, adding that “tranquility is in abundance” while at the same time cognisant of the demands of modern living. Location wise, it’s just a two-minute drive to the N25 with easy access to Midleton (15 mins), Youghal (8 mins), Killeagh (6 mins) and even Cork city within 40 minutes.

The property comes with a detached garage, a bio cycle unit, an electric car charging point, electric gates, and a perimeter fence with newly planted beech shrubs.

Mr Colbert says the house is “ideal for the times we live in, when everyone is striving for work/life balance”.

VERDICT: High quality, energy-efficient, modern home, perfect for a growing family and with the bonus of magnificent views.