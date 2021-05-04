Starter homes: A cozy Myrtleville cottage all decked out with sea views 

Whoever purchases this renovated cottage at Cooney’s Field in Myrtleville might well spend their entire summer relaxing on the glass balustrade decking, gazing out at the sea.

Once a 1970s bungalow, Siobhanna is now a bright modern two-bed property which according to Michael O’Donovan of Savills combines a beach house feel with the cosiness of a traditional Irish cottage.

The beach house feel has a lot to do with the location on a hillside just a few hundred metres, as the crow flies, from Myrtleville Bay and also that it’s bright and contemporary with white walls and cream floor tiles.

“The phones have been hopping since we advertised it,’’ says Mr O’Donovan has been taking calls from first-time buyers and retirees who want to live in it as well as from people who want to holiday there.

Guiding at €250,000, the property has 603 sq ft of living space in addition to an extremely sizable 915 sq ft area of decking Accommodation includes a bright modern dining living space with sliding doors, sea views, and a cast iron fireplace painted a very non-traditional shade of bright yellow. There’s also a kitchenette with high gloss cream units and patterned floor tiles as well as a wet room and two bedrooms including one with Sliderobes.

Access is through a gravelled parking area at the rear and a gated path that leads around to the decking which has a cabin that doubles as an office/ utility room.

VERDICT: An unusually stylish seaside cottage.

Summer lovin' it, others are already pushing up the price

The attractive railed garden decking area in 64 Oakmount in Tower is exactly the type of outdoor entertaining space that everyone needs and wants this summer.

And the well-maintained modern three-bed semi, located within minutes walk from the village, is apparently the type of property that huge numbers of first-time buyers are clamouring to purchase.

“There’s a huge shortage of houses in the area – we’ve already sold several properties before they went on the market. Within days of advertising this one bidding has gone above its €295,000 asking price up to €310,000,’’ reveals selling agent Humphrey Hogan.

64 Oakmount Tower

Built in the early 2000s, it’s a 1,000 sq ft sq ft owner-occupied property. Describing it as a superb family home, Mr Hogan says it has been continually upgraded, is in excellent condition, and has a particularly well thought out and well laid out back garden.

Ground floor accommodation includes an oak floored living room with a modern insert fire and also a spacious kitchen diner with oak units and double doors opening onto the patio.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite bathroom. Two of the bedrooms have slide robes while the smallest one has been turned into an office.

The owners have gone all out on the back garden which has trimmed lawns, neat beds, a shed, and a good-sized decking area that is partially railed and has a high timber wall at one side giving it privacy from the house next door.

Situated in a cul de sac estate within a five-minute walk from shops and amenities Tower village, the house is four km from Blarney and around 11 from the city centre.

VERDICT: Expected to sell extremely quickly.

Smallest and most affordable property in Cork?

In the running to be both the smallest and the most affordable property on the market near Cork city centre, No 5 St Patrick’s Square on Gerald Griffin Street has a floor area of just 312 sq ft and a guide of €150,000.

5 St Patrick's Arch, Gerald Grifin Street

Eileen Neville of Beehan Irwin & Gosling received an almost immediate bid of the asking price for the tiny owner-occupied one-bed property which has been renovated top to bottom since 2015. The terraced house now has a new roof, double glazing, and is in excellent condition, says Ms Neville noting it’s within a 15-minute walk from the city centre. The Property Price Register shows it selling for just €10,000 in 2015!

VERDICT: Small but very affordable and central.

Ground floor flat in Glanmire

Bright and modern, No 2, Woodville in Glanmire is a two-bed ground floor apartment. With 765sq ft of living space and an outdoor decking and garden area, it’s on the market with Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing auctioneers who says it almost feels detached.

2 The Courtyard, Woodhill ,Glanmire

It has an open-plan living area with a kitchenette with high gloss units and a timber-floored lounge dining space with patio doors. There’s also a bathroom, a tiny study and two bedrooms including one en suite.

VERDICT: Attractively affordable and modern.