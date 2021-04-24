Hot Property: 'Exceptionally chic' four-bed in Blarney for €445,000

A bid of €12,000 above the asking price based on virtual viewings alone is an indication of just how hot this property is among would-be buyers.

No 5 Cluain Ard, Blarney, as selling agent Norma Healy points out, is really good as new, given the family that first bought the property in 2019 lived there for a very short time indeed.

Their hasty departure is not any reflection on the detached four-bed house, it's simply that they’ve been made an offer they couldn’t refuse — the option of buying the old family home.

“What No 5 offers is an opportunity for the buyer to get into what is essentially a new house — and in Blarney, new houses are very hard to come by,” the Sherry FitzGerald agent says.

The bidding interest in No 5 is indicative of the demand for new homes in the area. So is the difference in price since it last sold in August 2019 for €410,000, according to the Property Price Register. This time around the starting price is €445,000 but, within a week, bids had reached €457,000.

Ms Healy describes No 5 as “exceptionally chic”, with magnificent views of the countryside and ideally positioned directly across from Waterloo Woods and walking trail.

Kitchen

She says the current owner bought off the plans “and was pleasantly surprised by the view” when he first saw it.

Garden views

At almost 1,700 sq ft, No 5 is a spacious family home with a well-arranged open plan kitchen/living/dining area, which opens directly via French doors on to the rear patio at the top of a sloped garden, which dips down towards terrific countryside views.

Dining

Kitchen

Living room

There’s also a study/home office, living room, utility room and WC downstairs, with the main bathroom and a master bedroom en suite upstairs, as well as three additional bedrooms.

Ms Healy says No 5 is a “high-spec” house, borne out by quality finishes and an excellent A3 energy rating, with pumped showers and solar panels.

It’s a two-minute walk from the centre of Blarney village, with plenty of schools, shops, sports clubs and bus routes nearby.

VERDICT: Ideal for families looking for a quality, spacious home with a large sunny garden or downsizers looking for a hassle-free buy/life.