Starter Homes: Sunday's Well Cottage with easy access to the Shakey Bridge

Sunday's Well, Cork €195,000

Within just three days of putting this one-bed cottage at 6 Convent Avenue in Sunday’s Well on the market, Cahalane Skuse auctioneers had received viewing requests from 45 potential buyers.

“The interest level has been phenomenal – we have had a lot of calls from West Cork and even one from Australia,” says auctioneer Peter Skuse explaining that the high level of enquiries is due to it being affordably priced at €195,000, well located in Sunday’s Well and also beautifully renovated.

“Since buying it as a run-down property the owners have carried out major refurbishment, fitting a new heating system, double glazing, bathroom fittings and kitchen units as well as a new roof.’’

Probably dating from the 19th Century, the small 540 sq ft mid-terrace house is now ultra-modern on the inside and has double doors at the rear opening on to a small patio garden laid with artificial grass.

During refurbishment works completed in 2019, the owners created an open plan living/dining/kitchen area at ground floor level, fitting timber flooring and a stove as well as contemporary kitchen units in contrasting shades of grey.

The ground floor also has a modern tiled shower room while upstairs there’s a loft-style bedroom with a Velux window.

“The location in Sunday's Well is most sought after – there’s easy access to Cork’s famous Shakey Bridge leading across to FitzGerald’s Park,’’ says Mr Skuse noting that the city centre is within walking distance.

The Property Price registers shows the house selling for €60,000 in 2015.

VERDICT: Cute and ready to go.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €230,000

Contemporary red high gloss red units give a colourful and cheerful look to the kitchen at 14 Maple Lane, Castlelake in Carrigtwohill.

The modern décor and the €230,000 asking price make the three-bed end of terrace house look attractive and affordable to first-time buyers. So says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy auctioneers who secured a bid of the asking price (subject to viewing) within 24 hours of advertising the property online.

He says the house has had just one owner since it was built in 2007 and is owner-occupied and very well cared for. “In the garden at the rear, it has a detached timber floored chalet which is used as a living area but would make a perfect home office.” Ground floor accommodation includes an open plan timber floored living-dining area with a fireplace and an archway connecting it to the kitchen which has a breakfast counter and integrated appliances as well as cheerful red gloss units. Under the stairs in the hall is a guest WC where the walls have also been painted red.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms – including one en suite and two with colourful yellow walls.

Located within a 20-minute walk from shops and amenities in the village, the property is 2.4 km from Carrigtwohill train station and around 9km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Recent sales in Maple Lane include that of No 7 which according to the Property Price Register sold in early March for €220,000.

VERDICT: Affordable and attractive — especially to first-time buyers.

Ballyphehane, Cork city €260,000

The key selling point for 50 Loretto Park in Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, is its mature southside location.

That’s according to Joe McCarthy of Barry auctioneers who notes that the end-of-terrace three-bed house is close to all local amenities, including schools and shops, as well as being within a short drive of UCC, CIT, CUH and the city centre.

Guiding at €260,000, the 1950s built house has 914 sq ft of living space and is said to be in good condition.

VERDICT: This location is always popular

Western Road, Cork €295,000

A buyer in search of a restoration project could turn No 6 St Mary’s Villas on the Western Road back into the elegant Victorian residence it was meant to be.

The 1890s-built, end-of-terrace house is now a rental property with six bedrooms, five of which are en suite. Seeking offers of €295,000, Timothy Sullivan auctioneers are expecting it to attract the interest of owner-occupiers and investors. “It has some attractive original features, including fireplaces, and also has a garden which is a nice feature in a city property,” says auctioneer Tim Sullivan, noting that the house is within walking distance of the city centre and UCC.

VERDICT: Has excellent potential.