Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000

Douglas, Cork €195,000

Deceptively large and renovated to a high standard, there’s more than meets the eye at 12 Donnybrook Cottages, writes Trish Dromey ALL the pretty features you would wish for in a small renovated cottage can be found at 12 Donnybrook Cottages in Donnybrook.

Its high-ceilinged blue and white living room, stylish modern kitchen, cute bedrooms, and patio garden with daffodils have been attracting significant attention.

“The interest level has been insane — we got 60 calls in the first two days,’’ says Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon, noting that within a week the brochure for the two-bed terraced cottage had clocked up over 10,000 hits.

Guiding at €195,000, the almost 500 sq ft property, which dates from the 1900s, has been comprehensively and completely made over by the owners who bought it in 2018.

Accommodation includes an artistically decorated living room that has a fireplace with an insert stove, exposed rafters, some fitted bookshelves and what looks like African spears decorating the walls. An archway at the rear opens into a modern grey and white kitchen diner with white shaker-style units.

Off the living area are two small bedrooms, and off the kitchen at the rear there is a utility space and a bathroom with a Velux window.

Across the road at the front, the cottage has concreted parking space for two cars, a patio with a picnic seat at a lower level, as well as a long narrow garden that slopes down into Ballybrack Woods.

VERDICT: There’s a long queue of virtual viewers waiting to go see this cute cottage in person.

Blarney Street, Cork €245,000

A LOT of upgrading, redecorating, and gardening has gone on at 25 McSwiney’s Villas on Blarney Street in the last two years. The 1930s-built three-bed end-of-terrace house has been totally revamped.

Quoting a guide of €245,000, Eileen Neville of Behan, Irwin & Gosling says it now has double glazing and a modern kitchen as well as an improved C2 BER rating.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen diner, a small utility, and a bathroom as well as three bedrooms, one en suite. To the rear, there’s parking for three cars and a well-planted stepped garden.

VERDICT: Around a kilometre from the centre, it has city views at the rear and, any day now, spring flowers.

Mallow, Co. Cork €270,000

Estimating that it has close to 1,900 sq ft of living space, Mark O’Keeffe of DNG John Ryan auctioneers says that in addition to being spacious, it’s in turnkey condition.

“It’s an excellent family home, particularly attractive for first time buyers,’’ says Mr O’Keeffe noting there is a chronic shortage of all types of homes in Mallow.

Built in 2006, No 8 has a high B3 energy rating and its features include a Jacuzzi bath and a central vacuum system.

“It’s located in a popular estate within walking distance of the town centre and is also right beside a scenic river walk,’’ reveals Mr O’Keeffe.

Ground-level accommodation has a modern timber floored living room with double doors opening into a tiled kitchen with fitted units and a breakfast counter at the rear. Accommodation at this level also includes a bathroom and a small utility area. The first floor has a sitting room with double doors opening onto a Juliet balcony at the front as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The top floor has two more bedrooms including one en suite. The property has paved parking at the front and a well laid out garden with a patio, a shed and some raised beds at the rear.

Because of its size, condition and location, a little over a kilometre from the town centre, Mr O’Keeffe says it’s already attracting a good number of enquiries.

both online and on the phone.

VERDICT: Expected to be busy once viewings become possible again.

Gurranabraher, Cork €190,000

NEW to the market with a guide of €190,000, No 17 Cathedral Road could be an affordable option for an Apple employee in Hollyhill.

So says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy noting that the 1950s-built three-bed mid-terrace house is on the bus route to Apple HQ, and is within walking distance of the city centre. Offering 710 sq ft of living space, The property has a living room, kitchen diner, bathroom, and utility area at ground level as well as three upstairs bedrooms.

VERDICT: Could attract first-time buyers or investors.