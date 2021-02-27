Douglas family home has the edge in size and location

DESPITE being forced to rely on 3D tours, phones, and drones to comply with a government freeze on physical viewings of potential future homes, enthusiasm for properties in certain locations remains lively.

Mouse-clicking our way around a “doll’s house” version of the real thing, following circles on the ground that lead us from room to room (or for the less tech-minded, literally up the walls) we can swivel our way around houses from a variety of vantage points without ever leaving our armchairs.

But are would-be buyers really convinced by a good quality virtual walkthrough? Is anyone really going to bid or buy without physically stepping over the threshold?

The answer would appear to be “yes” and “yes”, with more than one estate agent reporting to Weekend that properties have been bought where the buyer has ne’er set foot in it.

While no prospective buyer has yet stepped over the threshold of No 6 Lake Lawn — and selling agent Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers says he will not accept bids until buyers get a chance to get in on the ground and look around the property in person — nonetheless, the bids are flying in.

The house went on the market last week and Mr Barry says an asking-price bid (€595,000) was received almost immediately.

Location is a big selling point for No. 6 Lake Lawn.

“On Day One, we had 13 people enquiring and each would have paid the asking price. In fact, someone is already at the asking price. This home is definitely going to go over that,” he says.

His confidence is probably warranted given houses off the Well Road in Douglas are generally in high demand. Plus, No 6 has an edge on some of its neighbours. Before they moved in 15 years ago, its owners — who are on the move to a detached house in Blackrock — added a two-storey extension to the side of this 1950s home and extended further to the rear. It gave them an extra circa 900 sq ft of space, compared to say No 9 Lake Lawn which is due to go to market with Mr Barry next week and measures 1,270 sq ft (2,130 sq ft at No 6). No 9 will have a guide of €360,000 and comes with the potential to extend, just like its more expensive neighbour. Unlike some newer residential developments, houses in these 1950s estates around Ballinlough, Ballintemple, and edging towards Douglas, generally have scope to expand.

The extension to the rear of No 6 allowed the owners to do a bit more with the kitchen, so they added a vaulted ceiling in both the kitchen and the adjoining sunroom, which is at a step-down level, and from where French doors lead to a west-facing rear garden.

Vaulted ceiling in sunroom

“It’s a great garden and it’s a suntrap from noon onwards. It’s very private and a lot bigger than some of the others around it,” Mr Barry says.

The sunroom leads directly onto a raised decking area — perfect for BBQs. An Apex window and a Velux ensure the sunroom is the brightest room in the house.

The decking area, perfect for barbecues.

Both the kitchen and sunroom are stylish and contemporary, with feature roof beams, and have ample scope for dining, with double doors making serving easy in either room.

A TV room, through a square arch, is also part of this spacious, open-plan area, making it a great family space.

However, if it’s family you are trying to escape from — tensions can escalate in a lockdown — there is an alternative to locking yourself in the bathroom. To the front of the property is an elegant sitting room with a bay window overlooking the garden.

A study/playroom (home office?) occupies the opposite bay and is part of the side extension, along with a decent utility room that can be accessed from the outside— ideal as a holding point for muddy dogs or boots. A guest WC can also be accessed from the utility, as can the kitchen.

The bays at the front of the house are separated by an entrance porch with a lovely semicircular arch window.

Overhead, there are four bedrooms. A bedroom to the rear has an ensuite while the three remaining bedrooms share the family bathroom. One bedroom and the main bathroom are part of the extension.

Mr Barry says No 6 has a clean bill of health — it’s been underpinned and has gas central heating — and is in “turnkey condition”.

Out front is laid to lawn and has off-street parking.

In a choice location, just eight minutes from Douglas village and with copious schools — secondary, primary and Gaelscoileanna — to choose from, No 6 really is primed for solid family living. Two access points to the soon-to-be-expanded City-to-Passage-West greenway are a short cycle away, towards the Mahon end of Skehard Road, and there’s a public swimming pool and plenty of green areas in the immediate vicinity, not to mention sports clubs and playing facilities. Douglas village is awash with retail options, including Tesco, Dunnes and a soon-to-open Aldi and of course the vibrant Saturday morning Farmers' Market, albeit a scaled-down version, which has managed to continue during the pandemic thanks to its outdoor location. From the Farmers' Market, it's a few minutes walk or cycle to Tramore Valley Park, an amenity that has really come into its own during successive lockdowns.

VERDICT: A premium buy in a prime location.