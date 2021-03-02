Starter Homes: Buyers' heads turned by modern mid-terrace in Ballinlough

Ballinlough, Cork €245,000

Affordability and privacy are among some of the key selling points for 12 Knockrea Gardens in Ballinlough, Cork, which is new to the market with a guide of €245,000.

Looking quite modern for a three-bed mid-terrace property, which probably dates from the start of the last century, it’s been renovated in recent years.

“The owner I sold it to eight years ago has upgraded the windows and done quite a lot of work to it,’’ says Darragh Taaffe, of KMS auctioneers.

The property’s most unusual feature is that it’s situated in a pedestrianised walkway off Wallace’s Avenue and is one of just 12 terraced houses situated in this almost hidden enclave.

The raised patio at the rear sheltered by fencing and trees.

Accommodation includes a front sitting room with a bay window and original cast iron and timber fireplace, as well as a kitchen with modern cream units and redbrick effect splashback. The upstairs has a modern tiled bathroom and three bedrooms, including one with an original cast iron fireplace and a small one with a built-in bed.

There’s quite a long lawned garden at the front, as well as a raised patio at the rear sheltered by fencing and trees.

As it’s only accessed on foot, the house doesn’t have off-street parking but it is within a 20-minute walk from the city centre so an owner might not need a car.

“This is a charming and characterful home offering a great deal of privacy, and its Ballinlough location is popular and close to local amenities,” says Mr Taaffe.

VERDICT: Significant first-time buyer interest.

Mitchelstown, Co Cork €240,000

The owners of Eden Cottage near Mitchelstown have clearly put much effort into ensuring that their rural hideaway home lives up to its name.

An old stone cottage that’s at least a hundred years old, it’s been upgraded with modern comforts but has many of the features you would expect to find in this type of property, including a spiral staircase, exposed stonework, sloped timber panelled ceilings, an old fireplace with a stove, and an alcove for a piano.

Surrounded by half an acre of gardens — where the owners have grown potatoes, radishes and lettuce among other vegetables — it also has three apple trees, a plum tree, and two cherry blossoms which provide added prettiness when in bloom.

Mary Rea, of CCM property, says the extended three-bed stone cottage is extremely charming and quite spacious with 1,100 sq ft of accommodation.

“The owners have been upgrading it continuously since they bought it in 2007 — they started by replacing the roof and have recently put in a new bathroom and kitchen.’’

There's an upgraded kitchen in the original cottage, which also has a dining room with timber panels and exposed beams on the ceiling, as well as a fireplace with a stove.

The extension at the side has a large high-ceilinged living room with bookshelves, a stove, and a spiral staircase leading up to an overhead bedroom. Off the living room there’s a modern bathroom and a space for a piano. On the first floor in the original cottage there are two more bedrooms.

Located at Ballykearney five kilometers from Mitchelstown, Eden Cottage has an asking price of €240,000.

VERDICT: Could be a charming slice of Eden for a buyer who wants to escape the city — and it even has apple trees.

Crosshaven, Co Cork €233,000

Attractive, modern and affordable, No 35 Brightwater in Crosshaven is located within five kilometers from several beaches including Myrtleville, Fountaintown, and Church Bay.

A 2005-built two-bed mid-terrace house with 750 sq ft of living space, it’s new to market with Jeremy Murphy auctioneers who are guiding it at €233,000.

“It’s in superb condition and would be perfect for either a first-time buyer or a downsizer," says auctioneer John Corbett.

At ground level it has a guest WC, as well as a kitchen/dining living space with high gloss white kitchen units.

The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one en suite.

VERDICT: A well-kept modern home with a choice of seasides within walking distance.

Kinsale, Co Cork €270,000

The €270,000 guide price on Ringcurran Cottage makes it easily the most inexpensive house to come on the market for several years in Ardbrack, Kinsale where properties can go for over a million.

A derelict cottage once owned by a local poet, it’s being sold by DNG Michael Galvin who says it has excellent potential as a holiday home and is attracting a flood of callers, many from Dublin buyers.

“It has a small area at the side where you could put raised decking to get views of the harbour," says Ms Galvin.

VERDICT: Has interesting possibilities.