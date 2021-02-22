Starter Homes: Fisherman's cottage in the heart of Crosshaven

Crosshaven, Co Cork €195,000

There's something quite romantic about the notion of living in an old stone-walled fisherman’s cottage near the waterfront in Crosshaven village.

Bringing No 2 The Web — a two-bed terraced property on Haye’s Hill — to the market with a guide of €195,000, selling agent Michael Pigott believes that couples, as well as single buyers, will be smitten with its charm and cosiness.

“It’s located across the road from the harbour and has a patio at the rear with magnificent views of the water and boatyards,’’ he says, noting that it’s situated at the end of Haye’s Hill within a few minutes walk from all local amenities, including Crosshaven’s well-known chipper Chish & Fips.

Dating from the 1840s, it’s one of two adjoining cottages bought and renovated by the current owner some 20 years ago. Offering 602 sq ft (56 sq m) of space, it has been fitted with double-glazing and electric heating. It also has a kitchen extension at the rear. Mr Pigott says the F BER rating is to be expected for a property of this age, but that it doesn’t reflect how cosy it is.

The pretty blue front door opens into a high-ceilinged living/dining room, with an electric stove and a rooflight. Beyond this is a small kitchenette, a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one very small one. From the kitchen, there’s a door that opens out on to a patio garden.

“From here you can see the boats in the harbour and look across to Currabinny,” says Mr Pigott, who says the cottage is also attracting interest from buyers looking for a seaside holiday home.

VERDICT: What makes this cottage look particularly attractive right now is the fact that the waterfront walkway along the Owenabue River as well as the beaches at Fountainstown, Myrtleville and Fennells’s bay are all within 5km.

Ballygiblin, Co Cork €210,000

The transformation of Holly Cottage at Ballygiblin near Mitchelstown has astounded the auctioneer who sold it to its current owners seven years ago.

“I was gobsmacked when I saw it so lovingly restored and modernized - when its UK owners bought it in 2014, the 100-year-old Land Commission cottage was run down and derelict,’’ says Jer Colbert of Michael Dorgan auctioneers, explaining that restoration work since carried out on the one-bedroom property has involved repointing the old stonework and using lime plaster on the walls, while upgrading has involved a new roof, new sash double glazed windows, the installation of gas heating and extensive redecoration.

“Small with 700 sq ft of space – it’s perfectly formed,’’ says Mr Colbert explaining that owners did some of the work themselves and also brought in expert craftsmen when they needed to.

All the features you could look for in a cute cottage are there – from the external stonework and lanterns to the latched half-door at the front and the plantation shutters inside.

The kitchen-living-dining area is picture-perfect with hand-painted country-style kitchen units with quartz worktops, modern Neff appliances, and a Belfast sink as well as a fireplace with a rustic mantle and a stove in the living area.

Upstairs, the bedroom is timber floored with a high ceiling, a chandelier, and a tiled en suite that has both a rain shower and a modern slipper bath. While renovating, the owners built a detached garage with a WC and a utility room alongside their cottage.

Located five kilometres on the Clonmel side of Mitchelstown, Holly Cottage is on a site of three-quarters of an acre.

Guiding at €210,000, it’s attracting a lot of interest. “We are getting emails and phone calls from buyers who want to get out of city apartments in Cork and also from overseas buyers,’’ says Mr Colbert.

VERDICT: A small but picture-perfect country cottage.

Turners Cross, Cork €195,000

The location and affordable guide price should be sufficient to attract good interest in No 11 Friars Road.

A 1960s-built, two/three-bed mid-terrace property with 800 sq ft of living space, it’s just come on the books with Lisney. Auctioneer Patricia Stokes says the Turners Cross location — within strolling distance of the city centre and close to local schools — is excellent.

In need of upgrading, it has a kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedroom (formerly a living room) downstairs, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

It has parking at the front and a garden at the rear.

VERDICT: With a bit of effort would make a comfortable home for a first-time buyer.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €210,000

Once restrictions are lifted, agent Colbert & Co is expecting lots of viewing for 26 An Srutháin, Cúl Árd in Carrigtwohill. Guiding at €210,000, this well-maintained two-bed duplex has almost 900 sq ft of space.

“It’s a well-finished property... within walking distance of shops, schools and the train station,” says auctioneer John Hornibrook.

The lower floor has a spacious kitchen/dining living area, balcony and WC, while the upper one has a bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern with good space.