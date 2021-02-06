The porcelain floors and marbled patio of Midleton's €415k Redwood

A MAN ‘in the know’ was behind much of the fitting out of No 3 Redwood Lane in Cork’s Midleton when he bought it a number of years ago – it has far better quality bathrooms and tiling than most homes built in the noughties, or since, and he even rolled out eh expensive ‘red carpet’ of marble tiles into his west facing rear patio, and front porch.

Turns out it was easy enough for him, as he’s the owner of two tile and bathroom shops in East Cork, the family-run Lynch Tiles in Midleton, and with another outlet in Carrigtwohill. Both of these were fortuitously set in booming ‘new’ commuter locations for the great Cork region in the 2000s, in large part thanks to the delivery of the commuter rail line to Midleton in that decade, after years in the planning.

He bought No 3 Redwood Lane, which is one of just seven detached houses in a cul-de-sac section of Broomfield Village which was being done by McInerney's, and handily it’s within a few minutes’ walk of the Midleton rail line: how often do we get effective spatial planning in this country? It reinvigorated Midleton, for sure and Carrigtwohill, and Glounthaune and Little Island too, as well as being a major part of Cobh’s resurgence.

What about that for tile style?

So, whoever buys the just-launched No 3 has commute options into the bargain, and as a strong trade-up offer, it doesn’t have to be to a two-car family either, the train is there for work, school, or college commutes, and the town of Midleton is on the doorstep.

No 3 Redwood Lane is listed this week with local estate agent James Colbert, who guides the detached, two-storey 1,800 sq ft quality family home at €415,000, and who extols the quality of the interiors, in particular the four bathrooms.

Four? Well, two of the first floors four bedrooms are en suite, for example, all four are fully tiled (floors, walls, the lot everything bar the ceiling it would appear!) and they are in quality tiles which won’t date or haven’t dated too readily, including lots of creams, mosaic tiling, creme Marfil, tumbled marble and larger, dark, rich veined marbles too.

Oh, and the main bathroom has a jetted bath for luxury soaks, and all have heated towel rails, large fitted mirrors, glass screens, some recessed niches for grooming ‘product’, and floating sink/cabinets into the bargain.

In fact, even the ground floor’s guest loo “is nicer than most main bathrooms,” says an impressed Mr Colbert, who might just have to explain that judgement to the house-proud vendors of some of his future residential listings when he’s forced to say he’s seen better bathrooms tucked under hall stairs….

So, quality loos, quality tiles, and a professional job in installing them too, presumably: “there was no expense spared,” says the selling agent, admitting it’s probably easier when a homeowner can get things ‘at cost.’

Marbella? The marble-finished patio and BBQ area, with tiled garden paths and pergola

It’s not just the interior that get this ‘lift,’ the space by the hardwood entrance door, graced by a tall palm tree and flax plant and framed by brick and neat black hung tiles on the bay window and gable façade elevation, is floored in small marble tiles, and behind the large patio has farm more marble, in larger sizes, right across the property’s full width, with tiled steps then leading up either side of a gently sloping lawn to a pergola, timber shed and a “hidden greenhouse so you can grow your own, very important in these times“, and tapping into the gardening and growing mania during pandemic times.

The garden, like most other Irish outdoor spaces after the rains and cold of January, is looking just a tiny bit shook for now, but a week of sun and good drying and trim with a lawnmower will get it back to rights, hopefully in time for a March resumption of actual, physical property viewings. It has in any case very good ‘bones,’ given the maturity of the perimeter planting especially, which includes bamboo and palms, climbers, screening pergola, and hard landscaping.

Redwood Lane’s seven only homes have a good aspect to the back, westerly in the main, and Nos 3 and 4 next door seems to have the bigger of ‘The Lane’s’ gardens too, with glimpses only of a couple of the extended houses over the back boundary wall at Broomfield Village’s Cypress Circus.

Porcelain tiles throughout the kitchen/dining area.

As well as the marble patio, there are some low retaining walls finished with small, mosaic tiles and a BBQ section has been set up too, done in brick with tiled tops. Handily, there’s been a hole allowed in the marble-finished dining area alongside to take an umbrella, for a real Irish solution to an Irish al fresco dining problem, rain one minute, sun the next….

Back indoors (brrr) for now, No 3 is in a quite standard internal layout, with two ground floor reception rooms, but one to the left of the hall (which is marble tiled in an effective irregular pattern and mix of tiles sizes) could be a fifth bedroom, auctioneer Mr Colbert says if some families so wish, or be used a home office.

There are porcelain tiles throughout the kitchen/dining area, and part-glazed double doors link the dining end to the main front reception room, which has a large timber fireplace and solid wood floor.

There’s a carpeted stairs, and above most of the four bedrooms have a varnished wood floor.

Internal joinery such as doors, skirting and architraves are in varnished pine too, and to 21st century home hunter, there may seem to be a bit of a surfeit of exposed knotty timbers now.

New owners may choose to update and upgrade the doors, or just paint them and change ironmongery for a more contemporary look, it’s entirely discretionary or they can be left just as-is, and the kitchen units are also in timber, but of good quality and with more interesting spalted grain detailing.

landing on your feet at 3 Redwood Lane, Broomfield.

Others may choose to carpet some of the bedrooms, again indicative of the cycles of fashion: who knows, the currently knotted pine doors, if painted over on-trend, may end up being stripped back and waxed in decades to come?

Anyway, the really good news is the professionally chosen and installed tiling is of a look that’s going to stand the test of time….

VERDICT: The above-spec bathroom and, indeed, patio finishes add a certain forte to 3 Redwood Lane.