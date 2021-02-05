Plenty of vroom to manoeuvre in spacious €420k four-bed Cork home

THE vendor of the pristine 23 Kiltegan Lawn is into his motorbikes, as even a cursory online look at the images of this four-bed home readily indicate.

The décor theme is smart photographs of high-performance superbikes, backed up by models of bikes and memorabilia, and display shelving reveals many, many bound copies of motorbike magazine collections and motor-themed artefacts.

23 Kiltegan Park Rochestown Sherry FitzGerald

Go around to the rear of the c 1,380 sq ft home and you’ll find a 250 sq ft well-built work room/gym/games room, with roller access door, and with clear home office potential for its next occupant.

Listed just this past week with estate agents Ann O’Mahony and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald with a €420,000 AMV, No 23’s an upgraded and updated four-bed home off Cork’s main Rochestown Road, set in a cul de sac section of a quite large development done around the late 1980s by O’Flynn Construction before they moved up the hill of Mount Oval to build over 800 more houses and apartments up there.

Kiltegan itself is laid out in several sections of what was the former acres of ground that went with Kiltegan House, previously associated with missionary religious order and where the original period house is now the anchor of the much enlarged Rochestown Park Hotel.

Although 23 Kiltegan Park, off Rochestown Road, already has oodles of space, the workshop out the back could be pressed into service as a home office, gym, hobby room or, subject to planning permission, further accommodation. Pictures: John Roche

The Price Register shows 27 resales since 2010 with a Kiltegan address, the highest of which was No 5 Kiltegan Lawn in 2019, at €460,000. In the Kiltegan Park section, there are 18 resales, ranging in price up to €437,000, which was for No 14 back in 2015. In fact, of the three in Kiltegan Park which topped €400k, the Register records No 23 itself, back in 2017 when its current owner got it, and it shows then in December ’17 at €410,000.

The well-built detached room, workshop, gym, hobby or games room) extends to 250 sq ft, and is well lit, and supplied with 14 power points.

Since then, it has had its multi-purpose room added at the back, built to a high standard, with 14 power points, and which has multiple uses, from home office and workshop to art or yoga studio, gym or even overflow accommodation, subject to planning approval for higher-grade residential use.

Sherry FitzGerald say the house itself is turn-key, redesigned “and maintained to an exceptionally high standard throughout".

23 Kiltegan Park

They list things like a new, highly-efficient gas boiler and water heated put in in 2019, upgraded insulation levels with pumped cavity walls, improved attic insulation and pipe and tank lagging, modern kitchen with Silestone tops, and a now-integrated porch where a sheltered open area faced in red brick has now had side glazing (triple) and a new, high-quality front door added for a more effective use of space.

Internally, it has a comfortable front reception room left of the now-extended hall, with a Silestone fireplace, and the room is wired for surround sound.

The full-width kitchen at 23 Kiltegan Park has integrated Bosch appliances, spacious dining area, Silestone fireplace, and French doors to the back patio. Pictures: John Roche

Behind is a full-width kitchen, with lots of integrated Bosch appliances, plus dining area with another Silestone fireplace, with rear garden/patio access through French doors.

There’s a guest WC under the stairs, and a utility room off the kitchen for laundry which leads, in turn, to a laminate-floored family room which faces to the front garden.

In the original Kiltegan homes’ layout, these rooms were often garages, hence the handy link via the utility but, by now, most residents have colonised them for family use, and not for cars, bikes, or golf clubs.

Linked by (former, now usually converted) garages: Kiltegan Park

Hence the logic to building a quite elaborate work/storage space to the back of No 23, and it can be reached via a side passage to the left-hand side of the house only, as the estate’s layout sees homes generally linked on one side to their neighbours at the ground-floor level on one side, a sort of compromise between detached and semi-detached status.

Above, No 23 has four bedrooms, one with en-suite with a shower, and there’s also attic access. The main family bathroom has a shower over the bath, and ventilation options include an upgraded extractor and "natural ventilation" as the agents note, ie, an openable window.

Externally, No 23 has a lawn, and off-street parking, and the side passage leads to a walled-in rear garden with small lawn section and paved patio, not overly large any more as the garden takes up a chunk of this enclosed space, with PIR motion-detector alarms.

VERDICT: Looks like a wheely good deal.