House priced at  about €160,000 may sell separately in sale of 93 acres near Macroom

Located in West Cork, approximately 10km north of Macroom and 13km south of Millstreet, a package that includes a good quality home, a small 8-acre roadside holding and an additional 85 acres of commonage is currently listed with Blarney-based auctioneer Daniel Fleming.

The property is in the townland of Maulnahorna in an area dominated by dairy farming in the main. It has a mixture of land quality, from excellent grazing land to poorer upland areas of marginal acres.

The eight acres going with the house is good quality grazing land, while the large area of commonage comes with the unusual bonus of having entitlements.

“The entitlements are worth in the region of €6,000 per year,” says Dan, “and the land around the house is very good land. There’s a stream running alongside it and the house is exceptionally nice.”

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, sitting room, kitchen/dining room and parlour on the ground floor. On the first floor, a landing leads to two bedrooms and a bathroom. The home is in excellent condition throughout and it has well water and septic tank sewage treatment. The setting is a peaceful rural one, with fine countryside views. The nearest village, Ballinagree, is 7km away.

“The interest has been quite good so far,” says Dan. “The house will suit someone looking for a home in a pleasant setting in the country and maybe who wants to do a bit of hobby farming or that kind of thing. The commonage, then, will suit someone like a sheep farmer.”

The house, he adds, has plenty of character in it, with a traditional

design and décor fitting in such a pleasant rural setting. In addition, there is a collection of stone outbuildings as well as a cattle crush.

With the holding comprising of two physically separate parts that have little in common, it’s more likely that the property will sell in lots rather than in its entirety. The price expectation for the house is €150,000-€160,000. The eight acres of grassland is expected to fetch €10,000/acre while the commonage should fetch approximately €1,000/acre.