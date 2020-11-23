How much a semi-d will cost across Munster's six counties

A house with a hospitable past (a former pub), an investment property that worked well as an AirBnB and a home where drying the dishes is less tedious thanks to glorious mountain views are among the half dozen properties featured in this week’s Munster Eye.

The houses vary widely in location from city suburbs to inland towns to coastal environs.

Unsurprisingly, homes near larger urban centres are more expensive.

The cheapest is in fact the largest - a 1950s home in Sixmilebridge with a captivating back garden. Which represents the best value for money is for you, dear reader, to decide.

Clonmel, Co Tipperary €250,000

Glencarra Drive sounds like the ideal location for anyone working at medical device multinationals Boston Scientific or Abbott Vascular given it’s a very short walk from Fethard Road to Cashel Road, where two of Clonmel’s biggest employers are based.

No 6 Glencarra, Fethard Road, also sounds like an ideal family home with plenty living accommodation - open plan kitchen/dining, double doors to living room and a separate playroom - and a fine rear garden with a patio, as well as a garden shed. The playroom could equally operate as a home office. There’s also a utility room and WC on the ground floor.

Guiding at €250,000 with selling agent Dermot Power of Power & Walsh auctioneers, this 137 sq m semi-D, built c2006, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a very good B3 energy rating. Mr Power says No 6 is “really well maintained” and in “a nice quiet part” of the McInerney-built estate, where there are plenty of green spaces for children to play.

The family selling No 6 are downsizing, he says.

The house, which is south-facing, new to market and generating good interest, is about one mile from the centre of Clonmel town.

VERDICT: Ideal for family.

Killarney, Co Kerry €330,000

The Property Price Register shows sales in Rossdara are rare, so when a home of No 8’s calibre comes along, complete with fabulous rear extension and vaulted ceiling, it’s reasonable to assume it won’t hang about.

On Loreto Road, just off the Muckross Road and about half a mile from Killarney town, No 8 is a 1,560 sq ft turnkey four bed, three bathroom, semi-detached home with a sound C2 energy rating.

Its extension, which runs between the dining/kitchen area, and rear southwest-facing patio terrace, is what sets it apart from its neighbours.

What was probably the original kitchen window pre-extension remains, minus the glazing, so whoever’s at the kitchen sink can now gaze through that portal, out through patio doors, towards magnificent mountains.

Selling agent Ted Healy of DNG Ted Healy says new-to-market No 8 is generating good interest.

Recent upgrades including a new kitchen and new flooring.

VERDICT: Extension is the show stopper.

Glanmire, Cork €225,000

NEW to the market at Glyntown in Glanmire, with a guide of €255,000, No 63 Fernwood is a modern well-maintained three-bed end of terrace property.

Shane Finn of DNG Creedon says the 2007-built house has an impressive B3 BER rating and is already attracting good viewings from first-time buyers.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen diner and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Located just 4 kms from the Lee Tunnel.

Sixmilebridge, Co Clare €220,000

At one stage in its past, this four bed townhouse in Sixmilebridge was a pub, but its more recent history is as a family home.

It’s as central as it gets in this small town between Ennis and Limerick city, but despite its Main Street location, it has a fine back garden.

Inside, there are some lovely old features such as the curved arch window overlooking the back garden as you head up the stairs. A 185 sq m, two bathroom semi-D with a ‘G’ energy rating, guiding at €220,000, selling agent Fachtna O’Donovan of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan says it’s quite modern inside and deceptively spacious. It is ideal for someone that wants to live centrally but would prefer not to be in a housing estate, Mr O’Donovan says.

“It’s near the primary school, the rail link to Ennis and the Limerick/Galway train stops here. It’s also very convenient to Shannon Airport,” says Mr O’Donovan.

VERDICT: Convenience of Main St living.

Annacotty, Co Limerick €320,000

There’s plenty about 32 Glenside, Annacotty, Co Limerick, to tickle a family’s fancy. It’s right alongside Castletroy College secondary school and Castletroy Neighbourhood Park, which has a fully equipped children’s playground, pedestrian and cycle pathways, a skateboarding area, and an array of natural habitats, including a lake.

The house itself is well maintained and, with 143 sq m of space, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a decent rear garden, it has served its current owners well.

They sensibly opted for an extra room rather than a garage at the side of their home, which gives an extra family room in addition to an open-plan kitchen/dining area and a living room downstairs.

With that family now upsizing further, the house is on the market with Brian O’Dwyer of Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer and he is guiding at €320,000.

“There’s very good interest for the times we are in, “ he says, adding that they had “about a dozen viewings” in the first week.

No 32 is about 3km from the University of Limerick and is on the same side of the city. Limerick city centre is 7km away and Mr O’Dwyer says public transport is excellent.

VERDICT: Sound family home on a fine corner site.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford €250,000

The Property Price Register says 66 Springfield, in the coastal town of Dungarvan, sold for €150,000 in 2017.

Denise Radley of Denise Radley Auctioneers says the four-bed semi-D was bought as an investment property and “has worked well as an AirBnB” with a monthly yield of €950-€1,000.

On the market now for €250,000, “every inch” of the 108 sq ft property has been refurbished, Ms Radley says, and is generating “good interest” among people looking to get closer to town. It’s in a popular spot, she says, near GlaxoSmithKline and Eurofin Laboratories.

Ms Radley describes it as “a very well put together property with a nice back garden” and an improved energy rating, from E to C3.

VERDICT: Fine family home or an investment property.