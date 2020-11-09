Munster Eye: Six homes that can be yours for €500,000

What with Covid-19 still posing challenges, it's been an odd year for the residential property market, but one trend auctioneers say they've identified is greater demand for upmarket homes.

With this in mind, Munster Eye sought out a flavour of what's currently on offer for those with a budget of c€500,000+.

Great gardens and superb views are a common theme and we present six properties here for your delectation, from waterfront homes, to lakeside living, to houses with sufficient acreage to see you out the other side of a pandemic.

Ballina, Co. Tipperary €499,000

VIEWS of the Clare Hills and nearby sparkling Lough Derg are just part of what is on offer at 57 Lakelands in Ballina, a high-class detached house in an upmarket development.

It took a while to get it to this standard — it was originally built to shell and core stage by its first, overseas owner, but the current owners finished it out four years ago.

They are moving on now, but leaving behind a home in fine nick, says John Phelan, selling agent with Harry Brann Auctioneers.

“At the height of the market, houses in this development were selling for up to €900,000,” says Mr Phelan, saying that the location is ideal for anyone commuting to either Shannon Airport or Limerick city or Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

No 57, guiding at €499,000, has some splendid bay windows and a lovely rear patio and sits on generous grounds.

Ground floor accommodation in this 240 sq m house includes lounge, family room, kitchen/dining area, and formal dining room, as well as utility and guest WC. Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms are ensuite and one has a walk-in wardrobe.

The attic is suitable for conversion. The energy efficiency rating is B2

VERDICT: Immaculately turned out. Glorious views.

Ennis Road, Limerick €550,000

A “Secret Garden” is one of the attractions at No 4 Clifton Ville, courtesy of a developer who gifted the owners an additional strip of land some time ago as a trade-off for his nearby development.

The upshot is effectively a double garden, compared to its neighbours, which gives potential buyers scope for further development at this 193 sq m house on the Ennis Road.

The semi-detached house, guiding at €550,000, was built c1930 and needs updating, but there are some lovely original features such as the Victorian tiled hallway and extra high ceilings.

There is plenty of accommodation with three reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room as well as a conservatory, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

Outside, there are front, side, and rear gardens, running approximately 130m front to back, with the double garden front and side, as well as a garage.

Selling agent Geoffrey de Courcy of Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer says it is in a great location, within walking distance of Limerick city and within easy reach of Thomond Park rugby stadium and the GAA’s Gaelic Grounds.

VERDICT: Gardens this size are hard to come by in the city.

Lough Guitane, Co Kerry €550,000

THE magnificent views of mountain and lake so synonymous with Killarney were secured for posterity by the people who built Rossalia in 2001, when they chose this elevated half-acre site overlooking Lough Guitane.

Selling agent Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty says it’s nestled between the main Cork/Kerry Road and the road that leads to Killarney National Park, which has Muckross House and Gardens as its focal point.

The detached home, on the market for €550,000, has attracted viewers from Dublin and the UK and the level of interest in houses at the upper end of the market has grown exponentially, Mr Culloty says.

The owners of Rossalia are now looking to downsize and Mr Culloty believes it will appeal to a family looking to trade up. At 3,300 sq ft, he says it’s “superbly maintained and decorated throughout and finished to an exceptionally high standard”.

Accommodation includes a large kitchen, dining room adjoining utility room with kitchenette, spacious sitting room with beautiful lake views, separate living room, five bedrooms (four ensuite), main bathroom, separate self-contained garage and landscaped gardens, The house is fully insulated.

VERDICT: Normally, you couldn’t buy those views.

King's Channel, Waterford €580,000

TANTALISING views of the estuary are just one aspect of the very attractive package on offer at 7, The Estuary, King's Channel, Waterford city.

Selling agent Margaret Fogarty of Re/Max Property Specialists says it's one of many fine examples in Co Waterford of properties that represent excellent value for money.

"For people looking at the higher end of the market, it's far superior to what you would get in Dublin, and we've already had one set of viewers with local connections down from Dublin to look at the house before lockdown, " she says.

A detached one-off guiding at €580,000, it was originally designed as a five-bed, but modified to a three-bed by the owners who adjusted it to suit their needs.

At the end of a cul de sac with great privacy, the views from the landscaped garden are uninterrupted. King's Channel walkway runs close by.

Built in 1996, it measures 175sq m and accommodation includes open plan living/dining a kitchen/diner, sitting room, utility and bathroom.

VERDICT: Immaculate.

Clonlara, Co Clare €500,000

Built in 1997, Ashton House in Mountcatherine, Clonlara, Co Clare, benefitted from a terrific rear extension in 2000.

Whoever buys now will acquire not only 3,500sq ft of accommodation but also exceptional gardens on 2.25 acres. Lisa Kearney, selling agent with Rooney Auctioneers, says it’s “a fabulous property with unbelievable gardens” thanks to the green-fingered expertise of the woman of the house.

There’s a patio/ decking area, a glasshouse, beehives, organic fruit and vegetable garden and even a little pond with ducks.

“It’s a real Covid garden,” says Ms Kearney.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom, detached house, guiding at €500,000, has a C2 energy rating, four reception rooms and a large open-plan kitchen/living room.

With the current owners downsizing, family reared, Ms Kearney says she expects it to continue as a family home with inquiries to date all coming from that category of buyer.

VERDICT: Tremendous space, outstanding garden.

Jacobs Island, Cork €545,000

A price tag of €545,000 represents "great value for money" for 63 Longshore Drive, Jacobs Island, says Peter Skuse of Cahalane Skuse Auctioneers, joint selling agents with Paul O'Driscoll Auctioneers.

Describing it as a "huge block of a house" (2,600 sq ft), he says a key selling point is its uninterrupted views over the estuary and Cork Harbour.

On a corner site just south of the Jack Lynch Tunnel and with plenty retail in nearby Mahon Point and outdoor amenities along the adjacent Lough Mahon/Blackrock walking route, there's good interest.

In addition to six bedrooms and five bathrooms, it has as its main accommodation a living room, lounge, dining room, and kitchen.

VERDICT: Prime waterside views. Lots of living space.