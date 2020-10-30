Colonial columns at Cork's €795k Regency Close

Model Farm Road, Cork €795,000 Size 214 sq m (2,300 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER TBC

CAN it be really over a decade since a family home in Cork’s highly-distinctive Regency Close came up for sale?

Assuredly US Colonial Georgian in style, the development of about a dozen red-brick detached homes past Hillsboro on the Model Farm Road was done nearly 40 years ago by developer Tim Lawton, who has a number of schemes in this western suburban setting to his credit ever since.

Things might get a tad busier now in Regency Close with the arrival of No 4 to the market, for sale by private treaty with a €795,000 AMV quoted by agents Sheila O’Flynn and Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald.

They remark that “it’s an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire such a substantial, detached property in one of Cork’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses.” The Price Register doesn’t record a single transaction here in the past decade, and our own Irish Examiner property files show the last offer we reported on was as far back as 2005, as the market came to its peak, when the 2,300 sq ft No 6 came for sale carrying a €750,000, so sort of the same price ball park then as now, 15 years later on, for broadly similar houses.

No 4’s on the left driving down the leafy Regency Close, out towards the western end of the Model Farm Road, where there’s considerable numbers of new homes being built close to the Poulevone Road: it’s quite the construction hot-spot, with schemes being done by the likes of O’Callaghan Properties, and O’Flynn Group, while the completed Rosefield development (also red brick, coincidentally) on the former Nangles Garden Centre site saw c 20 new-builds self om prices around €750,000 to €890,000.

There’s money to be paid for good detacheds, here clearly, as evidenced by a deeper delve into the Price Register, with over 30 sales with a Model Farm Road address over the €700,00 price level: the very upper level is likely to be tested shortly when sale prices are settled for the seven large detacheds being built at the city end of the road. How close might they go to the €1m mark? Hmmm.

Kitchen/diner has been updated at at 4 Regency Close

Rooms include a living room with glazed doors to the dining area, family room and a double aspect games room/den, utility and guest WC, with an open plan kitchen/dining room to the back, with quite recently done modern units and tiling, with access to No 4’s west facing garden. Most of the ground floor rooms are solid wood, including the hall No 4’s still in its original size, ie without extension and in fact the rear with its asymmetric window layout dotted between the brick is crying out now for a 21st century glazed wing, glass box, orangerie or sun room, while those looking for home office uses might look at putting sliding patio doors into the double aspect games room given it’s next to the approach/drive.

Back within and upstairs, No 4 has five bedrooms, one of which is en-suite with a shower, and main family bathroom, also with a shower and with fully tiled walls.

Overall condition is good, and the superbly-located No 4 shows signs of being invested in along the way as it accommodated its family owners, but new occupants might make decorative/bathroom tiling upgrades, if not extensions.

VERDICT: Colonial designs in cracking Cork location.